बॉलीवुड में 30 साल पूरे होने पर शाहरुख खान ने फैंस को दिया तोहफा, बता दी 'पठान' की रिलीज डेट

30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan.



Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/tmLIfQfwUh