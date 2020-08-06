Shilpa Shetty ने सास के साथ डांस कर मचा दी धूम, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

दिल्ली। बॉलीवुड में हर किसी के दिल में राज करने वाली शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) अपनी अदाओं के साथ साथ अपने हॉट अंदाज(Shilpa Shetty hot look) के लिए भी पहचानी जाती है। उनकी फिल्म में उनके डांस(Shilpa Shetty hot dance) का तड़का एक अलग धमाल मचा देता है। इसलिए इनके फैंस भी फिल्म में उनके अभिनय से ज्यादा उनकी लचकाती कमर को देखने जरूर जाते है। अभी हाल ही में उनका एक डांस (Shilpa Shetty video viral) सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है। जिसमें वो अपनी सासू माता के साथ डांस का तड़का लगाते नजर आ रही हैं।
Happpyyy birthdayyyyyy to the most amazing Mom (in law). You are the ultimate Rockstar in our family... We are so lucky to have your hands on our heads. I’m the luckiest daughter (in law) to have a friend and dance partner in you. May you always dance through life with happiness and good health ❤️🧿🤗🌈. Keep inspiring is with your joie de vivre ❤️. We love you. ❤️🧿❤️ . . . . . #gratitude #birthdaygirl #mominlaw #rockstar #dance
बैसे तो शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) अक्सर अपने डांस और फिटनेस के वीडियों करती रहती है लेकिन इस बार को अपने परिवार को भी नचाते दिख रही है। शिल्पा का अपनी सास के साथ डांस करने वाला वीडियो काफी वायरल हो रहा है। जिसमें वो फिल्म गुड न्यूज के गाने सौदा खरा खरा पर सास के साथ थिरक रही हैं।
शिल्पा ने किया सास संग डांस
वायरल हो रहे वीडियो में शिल्पा (Shilpa Shetty danced with her mother-in-law)अपनी सास संग डांस कर रही हैं। साथ में उनका बेटा भी मां के साथ डांस करते नजर आ रहा है। डांस करते वीडियो को पति राज शूट कर रहे हैं। बता दे कि ये जश्न जैसा माहौल इसलिए बना हुआ है क्योंकि शिल्पा अपनी सास का बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट कर रही हैं।
शिल्पा (Shilpa Shetty share mother-in-law danced video) ने इस डांस वीडियो को अपने इंस्टाग्राम पेज पर शेयर करते हुए लिखा हैं- “सबसे बेहतरीन सास को हैपी बर्थडे। आप एक रॉकस्टार हैं हम लकी हैं कि आपका हाथ हमारे सिर पर है, मैं खुद सबसे लकी बहू हूं जिसे इतना अच्छा दोस्त और डांसिंग पार्टनर मिला है आप ऐसे ही खुश होकर डांस करती रहें, हम सभी आपसे प्यार करते हैं।“ शिल्पा की अपने सास के साथ काफी अच्छी बॉन्डिंग है जिसके बारे में वो हमेशा शो के दौरान इसकी चर्चा करती रहती हैं। इसके अलावा कई मौकों पर उन्होंने अपनी सास संग वीडियो शेयर कर ये साबित भी किया है कि वो दोनों एक दूसरे के कितने करीब हैं।
वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty films) काफी लंबे समय से फिल्मों से दूर रह रही थी अब वो 'हंगामा 2' और 'निकम्मा' के जरिए एक बार फिर बड़े पर्दे पर धमाल मचाने वाली है। 'हंगामा 2' का फर्स्ट लुक पोस्टर भी रिलीज हो चुका है। अब देखना यह कि वो अभिनय से कितनो के दिलों पर राज करने के लिए कामयाब हो पाती है।