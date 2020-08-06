Shilpa Shetty ने सास के साथ डांस कर मचा दी धूम, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

View this post on Instagram

Happpyyy birthdayyyyyy to the most amazing Mom (in law). You are the ultimate Rockstar in our family... We are so lucky to have your hands on our heads. I’m the luckiest daughter (in law) to have a friend and dance partner in you. May you always dance through life with happiness and good health ❤️🧿🤗🌈. Keep inspiring is with your joie de vivre ❤️. We love you. ❤️🧿❤️ . . . . . #gratitude #birthdaygirl #mominlaw #rockstar #dance