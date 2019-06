बर्थडे के बाद अब शिल्पा शेट्टी इस तस्वीर को लेकर आईं चर्चा में, तेजी से हो रही वायरल

View this post on Instagram

And it’s out..Yaaaayyy! June Cover girl for @feminaindia! @tanyachaitanya27 we melted in the heat but all well worth the sweat😅😓Thankyouuuu for convincing me.. It’s a Sizzling Cover!! 🤪😂He he he .. #femina #covergirl #poser #swimsuit #heat #summervibes #gratitude #hot #fitness #motivation