Shilpa Shetty ने 123 साल के इस बाबा से ली जीवन में खुश रहने की प्रेरणा, बताया जिंदगी का यह खास मंत्र

View this post on Instagram

Had to post this... Such a happy and positive soul Sivanand Baba is, he’s 123 years old. The idol we all need in our lives for wellness, sharing the best mantra for a happy life so beautifully; "With good thoughts, good deeds,no desire and more dedication you will find God in you and your life will be beautiful." So true!🌈🌞🙏🏻 Being happy and content with what we have, making the most of the blessings bestowed upon us, and steering clear of greed & excessive desires can help us attain an unimaginable level of calm, peace, & happiness. Who better than this living example to enlighten us with such wisdom in this day and age? Attempting to be happy, more positive, and content with life is my mantra for today and every day, what's yours? Tag someone who you think needs to see this today ❤️ Video courtesy: @bharatbala @virtualbharat . . . . . #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #StayHappy #StayHealthy #yogi #oldestmanalive #indian #yogisofinstagram #wellbeing #wellness #mentalhealth #happiness #blessed #gratitude