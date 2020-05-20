Sona Mohapatra ने तापसी, भूमि और जैकलीन की लिपसिंकिंग पर उठाया सवाल, कहा- सेट पर आकर थोड़ा मुंह चलाने से नहीं होता

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड सिंगर सोना महापात्रा (Sona Mohapatra) अक्सर कई मुद्दों पर अपनी राय बेबाकी से रखती रहती हैं। सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर वो काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं और अलग-अलग विषयों पर अपनी बात कहती रहती हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने टिकटॉक पर महिलाओं के अपमान को लेकर सलमान खान (Salman Khan) पर निशाना साधा था। अब उन्होंने बॉलीवुड की नई एक्ट्रेसेस की लिप सिंकिंग (Lip Syncing) पर सवाल उठाया है।
उन्होंने कहा एक आज के दौर में गानों पर कलाकारों की वो मेहनत और बढ़िया लिप सिंक नहीं दिखती है जो पहले दिखा करती थी। सोना ने तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) से लेकर जैकलीन फर्नांडिज (Jacqueline Fernandez) का नाम लेकर इस बारे में खुलकर बात की।
Sunday thoughts.... No one cares for the musicians (at least in the developing world) : Music has been virtually free for a while now. It’s one the few industries in the world that has seen a paradigm shift in the business model where the main revenue stream is live music. That’s pretty much shut down for this year, so there’s no real income stream for most musicians, singers, sound & light engineers, management agencies & technical crew for a while now. We’re trying to do the Webinar Live thing but it’s highly technical & requires a unique skill set & mostly its unpaid entertainment for free everyone seeks & everyone has gotten used to. We haven’t really seen anyone from the state or central government address the issue. Yet, musicians are invited on channels everyday to lift the spirit of the nation, be stress busters, which I’m sure we’re more than happy to do, but I think it’s time we did some fund-raisers for the musicians community, especially the folk musicians, because it’s the artists of the nation that carry it’s cultural heritage & Indian music, more than any other art form. The poor have always had it hard : The heartbreaking stories of the migrant labour walking back home in torturous conditions has really caught the imagination of the social media world . While we obviously need to be empathetic & treat their woes as the MOST serious issue we face in crisis management, the politicisation of this issue shows just horribly polarised we’ve become as a people. I’m taken aback by how often people refuse to have a conversation on issues because they ‘know the truth’. The truth ought to be examined & I’m keen on siding with the facts, but find the facts takes effort nowadays, so the poor are also now a pawn.. The poor have always had it the hardest. The pictures of despair remain even in good times. Let’s be empathetic at all times & not just now. Anyone reading this on #instagram has something to spare for the lesser fortunate. Let’s all do our bit. I am. Everyday. I promise you. Actions not just words. Actions matter the most. #sonamohapatra #sunday #lockdown #India
सोना ने बॉलीवुड लाइफ से बात करते हुए हाल ही में बताया कि वो आजकल की एक्ट्रेसेस की लिप सिंक से खुश नहीं हैं। उन्होंने उदारहण देते हुए बताया कि जैसे पुराने जमाने में कलाकार गाने पर भी काम करते थे। जैसे सैंया तेरे प्यार में लुट गए हम बाजार में.. गाना आता है तो आपका मुंह खुलाता है। लेकिन मैंने एक कव्वाली गायी थी और जैकलीन को सैंया शब्द पर मुंह खोलना था लेकिन उसका ऐसा नहीं हुआ।
Music : @sanket.sane Lyrics : @rajeakshayshinde Music Video Director : @magicsneya Concept : Sona Mohapatra Band : @drummachari @percnitish @bassysadhu @hiteshdhutia @sanchit_violinist Dancers : Keerthana Ravi & Sameer Marathe #SonaLive Feat. The Dances of India The dances of India have long been the most forms of oriental expression. Swirling and moving to all the elements that span across the entire range of Navrasas or all nine of the basic human emotions. Passed down for centuries, they are set to their own orthodox rhythm, grammar and musical punctuations. But what would be the state of India’s cultural kaleidoscope without the freedom of interpretation. The very structure of the free flowing nature of all our performing arts are created to be interjected and diffused over and over again. This song combines influences from different genres of music. Set to the choreography of the classical dance forms of India, the project aims to reinvent their classically orthodox structure and shine a fresh new spotlight upon them. Through a contemporary re-interpretation of the music they move to a whole new world of voices and words to give new meaning to the power of their source. This is a journey through India’s various dance forms set to contemporary ballads that stir Sona to dance through her voice. The result is a fresh new look at forms that we are already so familiar with. As we travel on this journey we will create a contemporary songscape for dance forms ranging from Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Kathak, Lavni and many more. Sona’s music aims to bridge the ancient to the contemporary & wants to represent the refined end of local culture.
सोना ने आगे कहा कि पहले के एक्टर्स के गाने देखकर लगता था कि वो सॉन्ग को खुद गा रहे हैं लेकिन आजकल तो ऐसा बिल्कुल भी नहीं लगता। जैसे एक और उदाहरण देती हूं, जब मैंने फिल्म सांड की आंख में तापसी और भूमि के लिए एक गाना गाया था। लेकिन उन्होंने उस गाने पर बिल्कुल भी मेहनत नहीं की इसीलिए दर्शकों को वो गाना पसंद भी नहीं आया। मैं उनसे पूछना चाहती थी कि उन्होंने परफॉर्म करने से पहले गाना सुना था। ऐसा नहीं होता कि बस सेट पर आ गए और थोड़ा मुंह हिलाया और चल दिए। हमें इस बारे में सोचने की जरूरत है।