Sona Mohapatra ने तापसी, भूमि और जैकलीन की लिपसिंकिंग पर उठाया सवाल, कहा- सेट पर आकर थोड़ा मुंह चलाने से नहीं होता

Sunday thoughts.... No one cares for the musicians (at least in the developing world) : Music has been virtually free for a while now. It’s one the few industries in the world that has seen a paradigm shift in the business model where the main revenue stream is live music. That’s pretty much shut down for this year, so there’s no real income stream for most musicians, singers, sound & light engineers, management agencies & technical crew for a while now. We’re trying to do the Webinar Live thing but it’s highly technical & requires a unique skill set & mostly its unpaid entertainment for free everyone seeks & everyone has gotten used to. We haven’t really seen anyone from the state or central government address the issue. Yet, musicians are invited on channels everyday to lift the spirit of the nation, be stress busters, which I’m sure we’re more than happy to do, but I think it’s time we did some fund-raisers for the musicians community, especially the folk musicians, because it’s the artists of the nation that carry it’s cultural heritage & Indian music, more than any other art form. The poor have always had it hard : The heartbreaking stories of the migrant labour walking back home in torturous conditions has really caught the imagination of the social media world . While we obviously need to be empathetic & treat their woes as the MOST serious issue we face in crisis management, the politicisation of this issue shows just horribly polarised we’ve become as a people. I’m taken aback by how often people refuse to have a conversation on issues because they ‘know the truth’. The truth ought to be examined & I’m keen on siding with the facts, but find the facts takes effort nowadays, so the poor are also now a pawn.. The poor have always had it the hardest. The pictures of despair remain even in good times. Let’s be empathetic at all times & not just now. Anyone reading this on #instagram has something to spare for the lesser fortunate. Let’s all do our bit. I am. Everyday. I promise you. Actions not just words. Actions matter the most. #sonamohapatra #sunday #lockdown #India