मुंबई में फंसे 173 प्रवासी श्रमिकों को Sonu Sood ने विमान से भेजा उत्तराखंड, सभी ने तालियां बजाकर किया धन्यवाद

There is absolutely no one like @Sonu_Sood! The actor flew a total 180 migrants which comprised of patients, pregnant women & elderly people to their hometown in Uttarakhand today. The migrants were stranded on roads for several days & they reached out to the actor for help. *He has started the Ghar Bhejo initiative with @Goel.Neeti to get migrants reunited with their families! #sonusood #viralbhayani #airportdiaries @viralbhayani