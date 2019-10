सनी लियोनी ने कहा बत्तियां बुझा दो, नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी को आ गया शर्माना, देखे वीडियो

View this post on Instagram

#Repost • @sunnyleone My “Mein bhul gayi” moment during the rehearsal of #BattiyanBhujhado with @nawazuddin._siddiqui 😂😉 . The song is out now on @zeemusiccompany YT channel!! Watch it now! @filmmotichoorchaknachoor @viacom18studios . Outfit: @kalkifashion