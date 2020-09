सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस में शौविक चक्रवर्ती की गिरफ्तारी पर पिता इंद्रजीत चक्रवर्ती बोलें- 'मुबारकबाद हो इंडिया'

View this post on Instagram

"Congratulation India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next is my daughter and I do not know who is next there after. You have effectively demolished a middle class family for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind." - Rhea Chakraborty's Father Dr Lt Col Indrajit Chakraborty (Retired Army Officer) official statement. . #rheachakraborty #IndrajitChakraborty #SushantsinghRajput