Sushant Singh की मौत के बाद Sandeep Singh ने क्यों किया था पुलिस को इशारा, व्हाट्सएप चैट को लेकर भी उठे सवाल, प्रोड्यूसर ने बताई इसके पीछे की सच्चाई!

Everyone is saying that your family does not know me. Yes, its correct, I never met your family. Is it my fault to help a grieving sister alone in this city to complete the final rites of a brother ? Just want to end the speculation why I was talking to the ambulance driver despite his statement. #SushantSinghRajput #SandipSsingh #MittuSingh #OPSingh