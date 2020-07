Nepotism के बीच Vivek Oberoi ने सुष्मिता सेन के भाई को दिया बॉलीवुड में मौका, मर्डर मिस्ट्री पर होगी आधारित

View this post on Instagram

Hi guys ..I’m so excited & grateful to debut in the thriller film, #Iti, Can you solve your own murder? Thank you #PrernaVArora for this opportunity! Produced by @mandiraa_ent & @vivekoberoi's Oberoi Mega Ent & directed by @mishravishal. @girishjohar @ItiTheFilm @d_reshabh @IKussum Thank you all for supporting me & loving me ❤️🙏🤗