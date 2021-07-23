Congress: कांग्रेस से राजनीति के गुर सीखेंगे बच्चे

By: babanrao pathe

Published: 23 Jul 2021, 10:18 AM IST

छिंदवाड़ा. मप्र में जल्द ही बाल कांग्रेस का गठन किया जाएगा। कांग्रेस को युवा नेतृत्व देने में यह मजबूत स्तम्भ की भूमिका निभाएगा। बाल कांग्रेस किस तरह काम करेगा। इसके सदस्यों को आगे क्या जिम्मेदारी दी जाएगी इसका खांका खींचा जा चुका है। बहुत कम उम्र में बच्चे राजनीति की ए.बी.सी.डी सीखेंगे। भारत का इतिहास और उसमें कांग्रेस का योगदान भी बताया जाएगा।

बाल कांग्रेस मप्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमल नाथ एवं सांसद नकुल नाथ की सोच का नतीजा है। बाल कांग्रेस भी युवक कांग्रेस की भांति ही काम करेगा, लेकिन यह बाल कांग्रेस एक अच्छे नेतृत्व को तैयार करने वाली जड़ की भूमिका निभाएगी। कक्षा 10 वीं कक्षा से ही बच्चों को बाल कांग्रेस में जोड़ लिया जाएगा। समय-समय पर उन्हें राजनीतिक गतिविधियों में शामिल होने का मौका दिया जाएगा जिससे की वे राजनीतिक मंच पर बोलने के साथ ही अन्य गतिविधियों को समझ सकेंगे। आने वाले कुछ समय में बाल कांग्रेस के गठन की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी जाएगी। छिंदवाड़ा दौरे पर आए युवक कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष विक्रांत भूरिया ने भी इस ओर इशारा किया है कि बहुत कम उम्र से ही कांग्रेस पहले युवा नेता तैयार करेगी और फिर उसकी क्षमताओं को देखते हुए आगे अन्य संगठनों में पद दिया जाएगा। यह पूरी तरह से युवक कांग्रेस की भांति ही काम करेगी।

कांग्रेस की रीति और नीति जानेंगे
जुन्नारदेव विधायक सुनील उइके का कहना है कि जिस प्रकार से देश के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी ने 18 साल की उम्र के युवाओं को वोटिंग का अधिकार दिया था। उसी तरह अब मप्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने 10 वीं कक्षा से ही छात्रों को बाल कांग्रेस से जोडऩे का निर्णय लिया है। बाल कांग्रेस में जुडऩे वाले बच्चों को कांग्रेस का इतिहास, देश की संस्कृति और हमारी संस्कृति को बचाने के लिए कांग्रेस ने किस तरह काम किया है। देश और प्रदेश के लिए कांग्रेस पार्टी क्यों आवश्यक है इससे अवगत कराया जाएगा। कांग्रेस की रीति और नीति को बहुत करीब से जानेंगे। उन्हें कांग्रेस पार्टी के काम करने का तौर तरीका सिखाया जाएगा।

babanrao pathe Reporting
