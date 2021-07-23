Congress: कांग्रेस से राजनीति के गुर सीखेंगे बच्चे

छिंदवाड़ा. मप्र में जल्द ही बाल कांग्रेस का गठन किया जाएगा। कांग्रेस को युवा नेतृत्व देने में यह मजबूत स्तम्भ की भूमिका निभाएगा। बाल कांग्रेस किस तरह काम करेगा। इसके सदस्यों को आगे क्या जिम्मेदारी दी जाएगी इसका खांका खींचा जा चुका है। बहुत कम उम्र में बच्चे राजनीति की ए.बी.सी.डी सीखेंगे। भारत का इतिहास और उसमें कांग्रेस का योगदान भी बताया जाएगा।
बाल कांग्रेस मप्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमल नाथ एवं सांसद नकुल नाथ की सोच का नतीजा है। बाल कांग्रेस भी युवक कांग्रेस की भांति ही काम करेगा, लेकिन यह बाल कांग्रेस एक अच्छे नेतृत्व को तैयार करने वाली जड़ की भूमिका निभाएगी। कक्षा 10 वीं कक्षा से ही बच्चों को बाल कांग्रेस में जोड़ लिया जाएगा। समय-समय पर उन्हें राजनीतिक गतिविधियों में शामिल होने का मौका दिया जाएगा जिससे की वे राजनीतिक मंच पर बोलने के साथ ही अन्य गतिविधियों को समझ सकेंगे। आने वाले कुछ समय में बाल कांग्रेस के गठन की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी जाएगी। छिंदवाड़ा दौरे पर आए युवक कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष विक्रांत भूरिया ने भी इस ओर इशारा किया है कि बहुत कम उम्र से ही कांग्रेस पहले युवा नेता तैयार करेगी और फिर उसकी क्षमताओं को देखते हुए आगे अन्य संगठनों में पद दिया जाएगा। यह पूरी तरह से युवक कांग्रेस की भांति ही काम करेगी।
कांग्रेस की रीति और नीति जानेंगे जुन्नारदेव विधायक सुनील उइके का कहना है कि जिस प्रकार से देश के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी ने 18 साल की उम्र के युवाओं को वोटिंग का अधिकार दिया था। उसी तरह अब मप्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने 10 वीं कक्षा से ही छात्रों को बाल कांग्रेस से जोडऩे का निर्णय लिया है। बाल कांग्रेस में जुडऩे वाले बच्चों को कांग्रेस का इतिहास, देश की संस्कृति और हमारी संस्कृति को बचाने के लिए कांग्रेस ने किस तरह काम किया है। देश और प्रदेश के लिए कांग्रेस पार्टी क्यों आवश्यक है इससे अवगत कराया जाएगा। कांग्रेस की रीति और नीति को बहुत करीब से जानेंगे। उन्हें कांग्रेस पार्टी के काम करने का तौर तरीका सिखाया जाएगा।
# jodhpur news # latest news#current news # hindi news # Gang leader gave chemical solution to the children #' Aunty' number one's cime : kids became beggars # Old woman # missing kids# missing children # railway station # begging #begging gang # children # child line # Human Trafficking Unit# jodhpur news #latest news # hindi news # children are little stars# but condition is not good #Aggressiveness affected International children day # children's condition# save child # child labor #child beggar #childline # tabra ro byav # stop child marriage#Bundi #Bundi News #Congress organization #NSUI Congress organization #State level on-line membership Campaign # fake college Identity card # forgery in NSUI membership Campaign #Bhagwan Adinath Jai Raj Marwada Mahavidhyalaya Nainwa#kota #kota news # Total No To Child Marriage # Stop Child Marriage # Protect vulnerable Children # Stop Child Marriage # Protect vulnerable Children # Digital Campaign # Campaign in Rajasthan # Weddings and Marriage # Child Marriage2600 total 86 thousand children are malnourished children worrybedroom tips and tricksShow More
# jodhpur news # latest news#current news # hindi news # Gang leader gave chemical solution to the children #' Aunty' number one's cime : kids became beggars # Old woman # missing kids# missing children # railway station # begging #begging gang # children # child line # Human Trafficking Unit# jodhpur news #latest news # hindi news # children are little stars# but condition is not good #Aggressiveness affected International children day # children's condition# save child # child labor #child beggar #childline # tabra ro byav # stop child marriage#Bundi #Bundi News #Congress organization #NSUI Congress organization #State level on-line membership Campaign # fake college Identity card # forgery in NSUI membership Campaign #Bhagwan Adinath Jai Raj Marwada Mahavidhyalaya Nainwa#kota #kota news # Total No To Child Marriage # Stop Child Marriage # Protect vulnerable Children # Stop Child Marriage # Protect vulnerable Children # Digital Campaign # Campaign in Rajasthan # Weddings and Marriage # Child Marriage2600 total 86 thousand children are malnourished children worrybedroom tips and tricksbollywood vulnerable politicsCongress Congress leaders fightCongress leader's murder. erupted Congress . Congress leader sonu Goya. Former Minister Shanti Dhariwal. Bharat Singh. Anandapala.encounter. Rajasthan patrika. hindi news. kota news. update news.Congress leader.Congress beaten the shopkeepersCongress opened the front Congress rally and handed out -yuwa encompass memo The issue was raised by -ptrikacongress party congress district presidentcongress party congress protest in parliamentcongress protest against crpf after death of congress leaders son in crpf firing in bastarcongress protest chhattisgarh congressCongress. kota. meeting . Shanti Dhariwal. Congress workers. Congress. patrika. rajastha patrika.electoral politicsfree promotion trickshate politics in indiaindian politics cartoonios 10 tricksjio tips & tricksjio tricks in hindiMP Congress leaders ajay singh is appointed in assembly opposition congress leadermusic and politicsPoliticsprotest against congress alliance congressrajpal yadav enters politicsreligion and politicsReligion based politicsreligious politicsrjd says pm modi is doing politics of narcissismRTE: Children of BPL families get less than half of their children from the targetScarlett Johansson politicsSchool children complaint in Children's Commission'sSick children were eating worm medicine taken cognizance of the National Children's CommissionThe BJP said Congress disappointing growth oriented balotra barmer bjp and congressthe Congress and Basna handed over the slogan - Officials of the Indian Farmers Association did not come out of the houses - District Congress Committee passed the Collect Chamber in the Collectorate and submitted memorandum to ADM - Made effigy of CM - BSPtips & trickstricks & Tipstricks to avoid dengueUttarakhand crisis Harish Rawat no confidence Congress rebels Uttarakhand disqualification Congress in Uttarakhand Congress Rebels Uttarakhandvishal dadlani quits politicswhatsApp tricksworld cup cricket hat-tricksYuth congress national secretory left congress