In winter: ठण्ड में बच्चों और बुजुर्गों का ऐसे रखें ध्यान तो नहीं होगी किसी तरह की परेशानी

मौसम में धीरे-धीरे ठंडक घुलने लगी है, इसके साथ ही बच्चे, बुजुर्ग और युवा सभी वर्ग किसी न किसी तरह के बुखार की चपेट में आ ही जाते हैं।

By: babanrao pathe

Published: 20 Oct 2021, 12:22 PM IST

In winter: ठण्ड में बच्चों और बुजुर्गों का ऐसे रखें ध्यान तो नहीं होगी किसी तरह की परेशानी
children

छिंदवाड़ा. मौसम में धीरे-धीरे ठंडक घुलने लगी है, इसके साथ ही बच्चे, बुजुर्ग और युवा सभी वर्ग किसी न किसी तरह के बुखार की चपेट में आ ही जाते हैं। इस तरह के मौसम में खासकर मौसमी बीमारी की चपेट में सबसे अधिक लोग आते हैं और इससे बचने के लिए कुछ आवश्यक बातों को ध्यान में रखने की जरूरत होती है। सावधानियां बरतकर भी मौसमी बीमारी से बचा जा सकता है।

ठण्ड के मौसम में सबसे अधिक हृदय से सम्बंधित बीमारी लोगों को जकड़ती है। हार्ट अटैक सबसे अधिक इसी मौसम में लोगों को आता है। इसका शिकार सबसे अधिक बुजुर्ग और अब युवा भी होने लगे हैं, इसीलिए ठण्ड में खास ध्यान रखने की आवश्यकता है। इसके अलावा एलर्जी, वायरल इंफेक्शन, हार्ट अटैक और अस्थमा मुख्य रूप से इस मौसम में होते हैं। वहीं बच्चों की बात करें तो उन्हें सास लेने में दिक्कत होगी, गले में इंफेक्शन होगा, बड़े बच्चों में निमोनिया, सर्दी, खासी और जुकाम होगा। इससे बचने के लिए लोगों को कुछ आवश्यक बातों का ध्यान रखकर इन बीमारियों से बचा जा सकता है।

बड़े बुजुर्ग यह करें
फिजिशियन एवं छाती रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर जी.एस दुबे के अनुसार ठण्ड के मौसम में बड़े बुजुर्गों को हार्ट अटैक, एलर्जी, वायरल इंफेक्शन आस्थमा से बचने के लिए सुबह ठण्ड में बाहर निकलने से बचना चाहिए। धुंआ और धूल से बचने के लिए मॉस्क लगाएं प्रतिदिन की दवाइयां समय पर लें। बहुत सुबह भारी व्यायाम करने से बचें। इम्यूनिटी मजबूत करने वाले खाद्य सामग्री को प्रतिदिन के खाने में शामिल करें। किसी भी तरह की परेशानी होने पर तत्काल डॉक्टर की सलाह लें।

बच्चों के लिए यह करें
शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ एवं सहायक प्राध्यापक पवन नांदुलकर ने बताया कि ठंड के मौसम में बच्चों का खास ध्यान रखने की आवश्यकता होती है, क्योंकि उन्हें होने वाले दर्द और अन्य परेशानियों को वो बोलकर बता नहीं पाते। ठंड के पहले बच्चों को फ्ल्यू की वैक्सीन लगवाएं, गले का इंफेक्शन, सर्दी, खासी और बुखार होने पर डॉक्टर की सलाह लें। माता-पिता बच्चों को कुछ भी खिलाने से पहले हाथों को अच्छी तरह साफ करें। ठंड से बचाने के लिए गर्म कपड़ों का अधिक इस्तेमाल करें और बच्चों को सुबह बिस्तार से बाहर निकालने से बचें।

# jodhpur news # latest news#current news # hindi news # Gang leader gave chemical solution to the children #' Aunty' number one's cime : kids became beggars # Old woman # missing kids# missing children # railway station # begging #begging gang # children # child line # Human Trafficking Unit # jodhpur news #latest news # hindi news # children are little stars# but condition is not good #Aggressiveness affected International children day # children's condition# save child # child labor #child beggar #childline # tabra ro byav # stop child marriage #kota #kota news # Total No To Child Marriage # Stop Child Marriage # Protect vulnerable Children # Stop Child Marriage # Protect vulnerable Children # Digital Campaign # Campaign in Rajasthan # Weddings and Marriage # Child Marriage 2600 total 86 thousand children are malnourished children worry ariel winter instagram asthma patient winter precaution
Show More
babanrao pathe Reporting
और पढ़े

related story

Children: जेल में भी बच्चों को मिल रहा परिवार का सुख
Children: जेल में भी बच्चों को मिल रहा परिवार का सुख
Congress: कांग्रेस से राजनीति के गुर सीखेंगे बच्चे
Congress: कांग्रेस से राजनीति के गुर सीखेंगे बच्चे
सरकारी का इंतजार नहीं करें निजी क्षेत्र में भी तलाशे रोजगार
सरकारी का इंतजार नहीं करें निजी क्षेत्र में भी तलाशे रोजगार
रजिस्ट्रेशन के बगैर फिटनेस सेंटर मिस्टर फिट बनाने का दिखा रहे ख्वाब
रजिस्ट्रेशन के बगैर फिटनेस सेंटर मिस्टर फिट बनाने का दिखा रहे ख्वाब
विषाक्त पदार्थ खाने मवेशियों की हो रही मौत
विषाक्त पदार्थ खाने मवेशियों की हो रही मौत
यूं ही बहते रहा पानी तो सिंचाई के लिए नहीं मिल पाएंगा
यूं ही बहते रहा पानी तो सिंचाई के लिए नहीं मिल पाएंगा

अब पाइए अपने शहर ( Chhindwara News in Hindi) सबसे पहले पत्रिका वेबसाइट पर | Hindi News अपने मोबाइल पर पढ़ने के लिए डाउनलोड करें Patrika Hindi News App, Hindi Samachar की ताज़ा खबरें हिदी में अपडेट पाने के लिए लाइक करें Patrika फेसबुक पेज

हमारी वेबसाइट पर कंटेंट का प्रयोग जारी रखकर आप हमारी गोपनीयता नीति और कूकीज नीति से सहमत होते हैं।
OK
Ad Block is Banned