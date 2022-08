पाकिस्तान पर टीम इंडिया की धमाकेदार जीत पर PM मोदी और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने दी बधाई

#TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today’s #AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory.

What a superb start by Team India at the #AsiaCup2022.



This was such a nail-biting match. Congratulations to the entire team for this amazing victory. Keep it up! pic.twitter.com/MyNOkILkeh— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 28, 2022