Learn English: Juice से जुड़े ये अंग्रेजी शब्द जानकर चकित हो जाएंगे आप

Juice

फलों अथवा सब्जियों का रस

(Cut the lemon in half and squeeze the juice into the bowl.)

juice

प्रभाव या नियंत्रण की शक्ति

(My cousin Gianni got all the juice in this neighborhood.)

juice

योग्यता/क्षमता

(He does not have the juice to solve the puzzle.)

juicer

फलों अथवा सब्जियों का रस निकालने की मशीन

(They have got a new juicer.)

juicy

रसीला

(Juicy fruits contain a lot of juice, which makes them very enjoyable to eat.)

juicy

चटपटा/ सनसनीखेज/ चौंकाने वाला

(I've got some really juicy gossip for you.)

apple juice

सेब का रस

(We drank a lot of apple juice during our visit to Kashmir.)

stew in your own juice

अपनी गलतियों का परिणाम भुगतना

(It is the result of your silly actions so stew in your own juice now.)

juice up

ऊर्जा देना/रुचि पैदा करना

(I am sure the new adventure will juice him up.)

big juice

बड़ा अपराधी या चोर

(That guy's known to be the big juice, so I bet he has something to do with the heist.)

Juice

बिजली के प्रयुक्त शब्द

(I've fixed the wiring, so you can turn the juice back on.)