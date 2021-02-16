Learn English: Juice से जुड़े ये अंग्रेजी शब्द जानकर चकित हो जाएंगे आप

अंग्रेजी भाषा से जुड़े बहुत ही आसान से शब्द सीख कर आप भी धाराप्रवाह अंग्रेजी बोल सकते हैं।

Published: 16 Feb 2021, 02:10 PM IST

Learn English: Juice से जुड़े ये अंग्रेजी शब्द जानकर चकित हो जाएंगे आप

Learn English अंग्रेजी भाषा से जुड़े बहुत ही आसान से शब्द सीख कर आप भी धाराप्रवाह अंग्रेजी बोल सकते हैं। जानिए Juice से जुड़े कुछ ऐसे ही शब्दों के बारे में

Juice
फलों अथवा सब्जियों का रस
(Cut the lemon in half and squeeze the juice into the bowl.)

juice
प्रभाव या नियंत्रण की शक्ति
(My cousin Gianni got all the juice in this neighborhood.)

juice
योग्यता/क्षमता
(He does not have the juice to solve the puzzle.)

juicer
फलों अथवा सब्जियों का रस निकालने की मशीन
(They have got a new juicer.)

juicy
रसीला
(Juicy fruits contain a lot of juice, which makes them very enjoyable to eat.)

juicy
चटपटा/ सनसनीखेज/ चौंकाने वाला
(I've got some really juicy gossip for you.)

apple juice
सेब का रस
(We drank a lot of apple juice during our visit to Kashmir.)

stew in your own juice
अपनी गलतियों का परिणाम भुगतना
(It is the result of your silly actions so stew in your own juice now.)

juice up
ऊर्जा देना/रुचि पैदा करना
(I am sure the new adventure will juice him up.)

big juice
बड़ा अपराधी या चोर
(That guy's known to be the big juice, so I bet he has something to do with the heist.)

Juice
बिजली के प्रयुक्त शब्द
(I've fixed the wiring, so you can turn the juice back on.)

