Learn English: विदेशी भाषाओं के ये शब्द सीख कर बोलें शानदार अंग्रेजी

Learn english : अंग्रेजी भाषा में विदेशी भाषाओं के शब्दों की बहुतायत है। पत्रिका की learn english सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप विदेशी भाषा के उन कुछ शब्दों के बारे में जानेंगे जिनका प्रयोग अंग्रेजी में कर आप भी इम्प्रेसिव अंग्रेजी बोल सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

ये भी पढ़ेः General Knowledge Questions Paper: प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में पूछे जाते हैं ये सवाल

ये भी पढ़ेः प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में पूछी जाती है English की इन टर्म्स की फुलफॉर्म

ये भी पढ़ेः RPSC का कारनामाः -23 अंक लाने वाला बना टीचर, हाईकोर्ट में की अपील

ad infinitum

अनंत तक

(The chief guest at the convocation ceremony of the local city university kept speaking which seemed to continue ad infinitum.)

Aficionado

बहुत बड़ा समर्थक और शौकीन

(He has been playing cricket so passionately since his childhood and consequently he has grown to become its worldwide aficionado.)

Bête noire

किसी व्यक्ति या वस्तु से घृणा

(The political leaders have turned out to be the latest bête noire for the modern youth across the country.)

Carpe diem

भविष्य की चिंता के बगैर वर्तमान का सबसे अधिक आनंद लेना

(A man's life is full of ups and downs every day. But this should not be a matter of worries. Carp diem!)

Cause célèbre

मुद्दा या मुकदमा जो व्यापक विवाद और सार्वजनिक बहस को जन्म देता हो

(The right to privacy of the people's lives has become a cause celebre internationally in today's milieu of information technology age.)

hoi polloi

सामान्य जनता

(The newly formed government at the centre has been initiating a lot of development programmes for the welfare of the hoi polloi.)

persona non grata

अवांछित व्यक्ति

(The government of India has announced the ambassador of Pakistan as persona non grata and ordered him to leave the capital of the country within 24 hours.)