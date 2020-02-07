Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Blood" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

Blood

खून

(He lost a lot of blood in the accident.)

give/donate blood

रक्तदान करना

(People should be encouraged to donate blood.)

new/fresh blood

नए विचारों/ऊर्जा वाले लोग

(The company has brought in some new blood in an effort to revive its fortunes.)

make your blood boil

अधिक गुस्सा दिलाना

(The way they have treated those people makes my blood boil.)

be after somebody's blood

किसी के खून का प्यासा होना

(You'd better stay out of her way - she's after your blood.)

make your blood run cold

किसी आवाज, दृश्य या विचार से भयभीत होना

(I heard a tapping on the window in the darkness of night which made my blood run cold.)

blood and guts

अत्यधिक हिंसक

(There was a bit too much blood and guts in the film.)

somebody's blood is up

क्रोधित होना

(My blood is up when I see him smoking.)

Bloody

खून से भरा

(His Bloody nose was bandaged.)

Bloody

रक्त रंजित

(It was a long and Bloody battle and many men were killed.)

bloodied

खून से लथपथ/सना हुआ

(Her bloodied body was taken to hospital.)

bloodless

बिना खून बहाए हुए/बिना किसी की मौत हुए

(The rebel soldiers seized power in a bloodless coup.)

blood

पहला अनुभव दिलाना

(They decided to blood him in the full international team at the age of only 18.)