Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग Phrasal Verbs के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं।

By: सुनील शर्मा

Published: 22 Jun 2020, 10:00 AM IST

Learn English: ये शानदार Phrasal Verbs सीखकर बोलिए इम्प्रेसिव अंग्रेजी

Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग Phrasal Verbs के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

To brim over with something
आत्मविश्वास, प्रसन्नता और अन्य भावों से लबरेज होना
(The children were brimming over with happiness on the occasion of the celebration of the school's sports day.)

To bring somebody or something along
किसी व्यक्ति या टीम के द्वारा अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने के लिए सहायता करना
(The fielding coach of the Indian cricket team has been assigned the task of bringing the players along shortly.)

To carry out
वैसे कार्य को करना, जिसके लिए निर्देश दिए गए हों
(The subordinate employees must carry out the instructions of their bosses very honestly and sincerely.)

To come into power
किसी का सत्ता में आना
(The political parties have been promising to resolve the various problems of the common masses after coming into power.)

To gear up for something
कुछ करने के लिए तैयार होना
(The district administration has been gearing up for the scheduled visit of the Prime Minister in the next month.)

To amount to something
समान प्रभाव वाला प्रतीत होना
(The craze for cricket has amounted to religious fervour among the youngsters in India.)

To attribute something to something
यह विश्वास करना कि कोई विशेष स्थिति किसी के द्वारा पैदा की गई है
(The global warming crisis is often attributed to the fast industrialization across the countries in the world.)

