Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Honey" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

Honey

शहद

(The apple mixture can be sweetened with honey.)

Honey

प्रिय व्यक्ति के लिए संबोधन

(Hi, honey, I'm home!)

Honeybee

मधुमक्खी

(honeybee is a type of bee that lives with others in a hive and makes honey.)

Honeycomb

मधुमक्खी का छत्ता

(There was a honeycomb in the balcony of the house.)

Honeydew

शहद जैसा चिपचिपा पदार्थ

(Some types of insects leave honey dew on leaves.)

Honeyeater

फूलों से शहद लेने वाला एक ऑस्ट्रेलियाई पक्षी

(Honey eaters can be seen taking honey from flowers in Australia.)

honeyed

शहद जैसा मीठा

(I was taken by the honeyed words of the bureaucrat.)

Honeymoon

शादी के बाद युगल का कहीं घूमने के लिए जाना

(Where are you going on your honeymoon?)

Honeymoon

नई नौकरी/ काम के शुरुआती दिन, जब कोई आलोचना नहीं होती

(When his boss started yelling at him, he realized that his honeymoon with the new job was over.)

honeymooners

शादी के बाद कहीं घूमने जाने वाला युगल

(The hotel is a favourite with honeymooners.)

Honeysuckle

एक बेल, जिसके फूलों में मीठी खुशबू आती है

(A honeysuckle in my garden attracts several insects.)

honeytrap

सूचना प्राप्त करने के लिए आकर्षक व्यक्ति का उपयोग करना

(Police set up a honey trap to get him to confess to the crime.)