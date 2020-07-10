Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Honey" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

Honey of a car

कारों में सबसे प्रिय

(Maruti is my honey of a car.)

Honey

शहद लगाना

(He honeyed a piece of bread and ate it.)

manuka honey

न्यूजीलैंड का विशेष प्रकार का शहद

(manuka honey is thought to be good for your health, made by bees that feed on the manuka plant in New Zealand.)

land of milk and honey

सुख-समृद्धि देने वाला देश

(Many Indians regard the United States as a land of milk and honey.)

as sweet as honey

शहद जैसा मीठा

(He may seem sweet as honey right now, but he'll turn on you in an instant if you get in his way.)

honey cart

मल-मूत्र संग्रहण और परिवहन करने वाला वाहन

(Honey cart also contributes to sanitation.)

Honeybunch

प्रियतम को संबोधित करने का शब्द

(Look, honeybunch, let's hurry up. We're late.)

honey-mouthed

मीठी और प्रलोभनकारी बातें

(The king has fallen victim to the honey-mouthed advice of his power-hungry chancellor.)

pour honey into one's ear

चिकनी चुपड़ी बातें करना

(Don't just pour honey into my ear-tell me the truth!)

Oil

तेल

(You should always check your oil, water and tyres before taking your car on a long trip.)

Oil spillage

तेल गिरना

(Reports are just coming in of a major oil spillage in the North Sea.)