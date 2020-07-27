Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Oil" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

Lubricating Oil

चिकनाई देने वाला तेल जो मशीनों में प्रयुक्त होता है

(We use lubricating oil for making parts of machines move easily.)

Black Oil

पेट्रोल वाला तेल

(the black oil obtained from under the Earth's surface from which petrol comes.)

Cooking oil

खाने में काम आने वाला तेल

(Indian people use too much of cooking oil.)

Oil

शरीर पर लगाने वाला तेल

(She used body oil to improve the appearance or quality of the skin or hair.)

oil

मशीन में तेल डालना

(The sewing machine has been fully oiled. That is why it is working smoothly.)

oil the wheels

आसान/कारगर बनाना ताकि बिना रुकावट चले

(The Govt. has announced relief package to oil the wheels of economy during Corona crisis.)

oilcan

तेल की छोटी कुप्पी

(Small oilcan is used for putting oil in a machine.)

oilfield

पृथ्वी की सतह के नीचे का क्षेत्र जहां बड़ी मात्रा में तेल पाया जाता है

(the Saudi Arabian oilfields are famous for vast oil reserves.)

oilman

तेल का कारोबार करने वाला

(He started off his career as a Texas oilman.)

oilpaint

तेलयुक्त पेंट

(Artists use oil paint for painting pictures.)

oilseed

तिलहन

(The sale of oilseed in Rajasthan is on the rise.)

oil painting

तेलयुक्त पेंट से बनाया चित्र

(Oil paintings of Rajasthan are very popular.)