Learn English: ये शानदार स्पेलिंग्स सीखकर बोलिए इम्प्रेसिव अंग्रेजी

Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप इंग्लिश भाषा की कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

To get bogged down

किसी कार्य में काफी व्यस्त हो जाना

(The students have got bogged down seriously in the preparation for the upcoming examinations.)

To venture into something

साहस करना

(After a lot of discussion, they finally decided to venture into an export business of readymade garments.)

To awake to something

किसी चीज और उसके प्रभाव के बारे में अहसास होना

(He always wasted time and neglected his study. But he has finally awoken to their importance in making a promising career in life.)

To back off from doing something

कठिन परिस्थिति से बचने के लिए कार्य को करना बंद कर देना

(The government has finally backed off from stopping the free supply of the essential commodities to the poor people.)

To get through something

जीवन में कठिन परिस्थितियों का मुकाबला करना

(The common masses really do not know how to get through the present critical economic condition of their lives.)