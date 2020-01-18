NEET 2020: Biology Mock Test के इस पेपर से करें तैयारी

NEET 2020: यदि आप NEET 2020 का एग्जाम दे रहे हैं तो Biology विषय के इस पेपर से आप अपनी तैयारी को चैक कर सकते हैं।

Question (1) - Which amongst the following options contains mismatched pair?

a) Direct elongation of radicle - Primary roots

b) Root systems originating from the stem’s base - Fibrous roots

c) Roots not arising from the radicles - Stilt Roots

d) Constitution of primary roots and its branches - Tap root system

Question (2) - Which of the following is incorrect pair?

a) Tendrils-Peas

b) Phylloclade- Australian acacia

c) Spines - Cacti

d) Fleshy leaves - Garlic

Question (3) - Apical meristems are present at the -

a) tips of roots

b) tips of shoots

c) lateral sides of roots and shoots

d) both a and b

Question (4) - The drug ‘Belladona’ is obtained from-

a) Atropa

b) Rauwolfia

c) Solanum

d) Capsicum

Question (5) - Which of the following represents the edible part of the fruit of Litchi?

a) Endocarp

b) Pericarp

c) Juicy aril

d) Mesocarp

Question (6) - The floral organs arise from?

a) Mother axis

b) Thalamus

c) Root

d) Pedicel

Question (7) - Choose the incorrect pair -

a) Main water transporting elements in flowering plants - Tracheids and vessels

b) Characteristic feature of angiosperms - Xylem fibre

c) First formed Xylem elements - Protoxylem

d) Later formec primary xylem elements - Metaxylem

Question (8) - Cells of collenchyma have thickened corners due to the deposition of -

a) cellulose

b) hemicellulose

c) pectin

d) All of these

Question (9) - Simple permanent living tissue, which is made up of thin walled isodiametric cells is called-

a) parenchyma tissue

b) collenchyma tissue

c) sclerenchyma tissue

d) meristematic tissue

Question (10) - Companion cells are closely associated with -

a) sieve elements

b) vessel elements

c) trichomes

d) guard cells

Question (11) - Which of the following statements is not correct -

a) Undergrounds stems of turmeric, zamikand and Colocasia modifies to store food

b) Stem tendrils develop from the internodes of stem

c) Thorns in Citrus and Bougainvillea are modified axillary buds

d) Stem tendrils help cucumber and watermelon plants to climb

Question (12) - Twisted aestivation is found in

a) Malvaceae

b) Asteraceae

c) Fabaceae

d) Mimosoideae

Result: 1. (c), 2. (b), 3. (d), 4. (a), 5. (c), 6. (b), 7. (b), 8. (d), 9. (a), 10. (a), 11. (b), 12. (a)