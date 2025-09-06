Andhra Pradesh Declares Health Emergency After 20 Mysterious Deaths

Health Emergency in Andhra Pradesh: A small village, Turkapalem, in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, is currently under the spotlight due to a series of mysterious deaths. In the last two months, approximately 20 people have died under unusual circumstances. This sudden surge in fatalities has caused widespread concern, not only within the administration but across the entire state. Considering the gravity of the situation, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has declared a health emergency in Turkapalem.
The Chief Minister has explicitly instructed that anyone exhibiting symptoms of illness in the village should be immediately taken to a hospital. To prevent any negligence, medical teams will maintain a constant presence in the village. The government has ordered the establishment of health camps throughout the village, mandating medical examinations for every villager to facilitate hospital admission for anyone displaying symptoms. Officials have also been instructed to prepare a detailed health profile to prevent future outbreaks.
The government has decided to send specialists from AIIMS Mangalagiri (एम्स मंगलगिरी) to Turkapalem. If necessary, advice will also be sought from international experts. The CM, prioritising the supply of clean drinking water, stated that the contaminated water problem will be resolved. Continuous monitoring will be maintained to prevent new cases from emerging.
Health officials have reported that preliminary investigation reports suggest the possibility of Melioidosis. Blood samples have been sent to the laboratory for confirmation, with results expected within three days. Experts say this disease often spreads in areas affected by rain and floods. Farmers and villagers who work in water or whose livelihoods depend on animal husbandry are particularly susceptible to this infection.
Melioidosis is a serious bacterial infection with varied symptoms. In the lungs, it can cause coughing, fever, chest pain, and difficulty breathing; while skin lesions, ulcers, and boils may appear on the skin. If the infection reaches the bloodstream, it can lead to high fever, fatigue, abdominal pain, joint pain, breathing difficulties, confusion, and seizures. In prolonged cases, patients may experience persistent cough, weight loss, night sweats, and a bloody cough.