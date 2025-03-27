scriptAndhra Pradesh to Develop SME Park with Japanese Collaboration | Latest News | Patrika News
Andhra Pradesh to Develop SME Park with Japanese Collaboration

AmravatiMar 27, 2025 / 07:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to collaborate with renowned Japanese developers to establish a dedicated SME park near Sri City.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met with a Japanese delegation led by Ambassador Keiichi Ono here, discussing opportunities to strengthen cooperation and development.
During the meeting, he mentioned the history of strong ties with Japan and highlighted the state’s thriving Japanese ecosystem in Sri City. This ecosystem has been instrumental in attracting Japanese firms.

Discussions focused on strengthening economic ties, expanding Japanese investment in Andhra Pradesh, and exploring collaborations in various sectors such as shipbuilding, electronics, chemicals, automobiles, and education to foster new avenues of development.

Invitation for Japanese Companies to Invest

Meanwhile, Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing, T.G. Bharat invited Japanese companies to invest in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the ‘Japan Connects with Andhra Pradesh’ event in Vijayawada, the Minister spoke on ‘Investment, Infrastructure, People-to-People Exchange and Education’, urging representatives from various companies to invest in the state. He stated that Andhra Pradesh is an ideal location for investment. The meeting was attended by the Japanese Ambassador and a Japanese business delegation.

Naidu Hailed as Andhra’s Biggest Ambassador

Bharat described Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as Andhra Pradesh’s biggest ambassador. He recalled how Naidu’s vision propelled the rapid development of Hyderabad. The Minister stated that Andhra Pradesh is moving forward with the pace of doing business, with the government providing every possible assistance to investors.
He claimed that in just nine months, the Chandrababu Naidu-led government secured ₹8.5 lakh crore in investments. The government is also planning to provide pending incentives.

Bharat said that everyone knows what happened in the state in the last five years. He added that now, with the CBN brand, we have instilled confidence in investors. Highlighting the immense investment potential in the state, the Minister said that investment can be made in various sectors.

