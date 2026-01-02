Rajasthan to Get 60km Mega Highway with 3 Bypass and Flyovers; Rs 862 Crore to be Spent

Upon completion of the project, travel time will be reduced, and local trade and industry will receive a new impetus. The 4-lane road with paved shoulders will ensure the safe movement of heavy vehicles and establish a direct connection between rural areas and metropolitan cities. The Garhi Sawai Ram bypass will start near Vijay Ram Meena's house and end near Anta Pada Government School. An underpass and a service road will also be constructed on this bypass at the Laxmangarh road crossing.