Rajasthan to Get 60km Mega Highway with 3 Bypass and Flyovers; Rs 862 Crore to be Spent

Rajasthan Road News: Alwar/Pinnan. The Central Government has given financial approval of ₹862.22 crore to upgrade National Highway-921 (NH-921) to 4 lanes to strengthen Rajasthan's road infrastructure and connect metropolitan cities. This highway will start from Mahuwa-Jaipur T-point and go up to Mandawar, Garhi Sawai Ram, Pinnan, Machadi, and Kothi Narayanpur in Rajgarh.
The project aims to improve traffic flow and road safety in the region. The construction of this highway will enhance connectivity between Dausa and Alwar districts and will also provide a link to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. This will facilitate connectivity with the states of Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab.
To reduce traffic pressure and ensure the safety of drivers, a flyover will be constructed at the Jaipur side junction of National Highway-21 in Mahuwa. Additionally, bypass roads will be built in Mahuwa (4.8 km), Mandawar (3.99 km), and Garhi Sawai Ram (2.45 km). Furthermore, a 1.45 km realignment work at the Machadi turn will help reduce accidents.
Upon completion of the project, travel time will be reduced, and local trade and industry will receive a new impetus. The 4-lane road with paved shoulders will ensure the safe movement of heavy vehicles and establish a direct connection between rural areas and metropolitan cities. The Garhi Sawai Ram bypass will start near Vijay Ram Meena's house and end near Anta Pada Government School. An underpass and a service road will also be constructed on this bypass at the Laxmangarh road crossing.
Land acquisition is in progress, and the tender process will be completed within three months after receiving financial approval. Construction work will commence in the second quarter of the new year.
- Rahul Jangid, Assistant Engineer, NHAI
