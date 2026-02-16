Bhiwadi Factory Inferno: Seven burnt alive, trapped workers’ screams heard from inside

Scene after the fire at the firecracker factory. Photo: Patrika
Bhiwadi Firecracker Factory Fire: A devastating fire broke out in a firecracker factory in the Khushkhera Industrial Area of Bhiwadi on Monday morning, resulting in the deaths of 7 people who were burnt alive. Additionally, 2 labourers are in critical condition.
There are fears that more bodies may be trapped under the debris, and rescue and relief operations are ongoing.
The fire erupted at approximately 9:30 AM in the firecracker factory operating within the Khushkhera police station area, reportedly due to a spark from gunpowder.
Upon receiving the information, senior officials, including the Collector, rushed to the scene. Twelve fire tenders also arrived at the location. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after about two hours of strenuous effort.
According to information, the illegal firecracker factory had been operating for about six months, just one kilometre away from the Khushkhera police station. The factory was involved in the production of firecrackers for children. The factory owner has been identified as Rajendra. On Monday, when the fire broke out, 11 labourers were working inside. A single spark amidst the firecrackers engulfed the labourers in flames within moments.
The fire that suddenly broke out in the factory rapidly escalated into a massive blaze. The labourers working inside had no time to react and 7 individuals were burnt alive. Two labourers are currently battling for their lives, while the whereabouts of two others remain unknown.
The fire was so intense that several bodies were severely charred. Some faces were unrecognisable, while in other cases, only skeletons remained. Due to the explosion of gunpowder stored in the factory, the mangled remains of bodies were scattered around. Police had to collect these in plastic bags. The cries of distraught family members gathered outside and the wailing of sirens echoed throughout the area.
Eyewitnesses Amit Sahu, Bhupendra Dubey, Kamalkant, and Rajan stated that they were working in a nearby factory. They rushed to the scene upon hearing the flames and screams from inside the factory. People inside the factory were screaming for their lives, but the fire was so ferocious that there was no opportunity to help. They immediately informed the police control room and the fire brigade. Within a short time, fire tenders arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control.
Upon receiving the information, 12 fire tenders from the Khushkhera and Bhiwadi RIICO fire stations reached the spot. The continuous explosions from the gunpowder inside the factory posed significant challenges for the firefighters. However, the firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after approximately two hours of strenuous effort.
