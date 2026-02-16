Bhiwadi Factory Inferno: Seven burnt alive, trapped workers’ screams heard from inside

Eyewitnesses Amit Sahu, Bhupendra Dubey, Kamalkant, and Rajan stated that they were working in a nearby factory. They rushed to the scene upon hearing the flames and screams from inside the factory. People inside the factory were screaming for their lives, but the fire was so ferocious that there was no opportunity to help. They immediately informed the police control room and the fire brigade. Within a short time, fire tenders arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control.