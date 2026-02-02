2 February 2026,

Monday

Alwar

Indian Railways: Passenger train resumes in Rajasthan after six years, joy sweeps travellers; halts at these stations

Bareilly-Bandikui Passenger Train: The Bareilly-Bandikui passenger train, which had been shut down since the Corona period, has finally returned to the tracks once again.

2 min read

Alwar

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Feb 02, 2026

Bareilly Passenger Train

Welcoming the loco pilot. Photo: Patrika

Alwar: The Bareilly-Bandikui Passenger train, which had been closed since the Corona period, has finally returned to the tracks. The resumption of train services has brought great relief to passengers from Kherli and the surrounding small stations. People were overjoyed when the train reached Kherli railway station on Saturday. Local residents and the Rail Passenger Committee welcomed the loco pilot and guard at Kherli railway station, expressing their happiness.

It is noteworthy that only one passenger train was operating on the Bandikui to Agra route, causing significant inconvenience to people in smaller stations. This was because the passenger train from Bandikui to Bareilly had been suspended since the Corona period. However, with the recommencement of this train after 6 years, passengers will benefit greatly.



Loco Pilot and Guard Welcomed

The resumption of the Bareilly-Bandikui Passenger train has sparked a wave of joy among the local populace. Upon the train's arrival at Kherli railway station, the loco pilot and guard were welcomed with turbans and garlands, led by the President of the local NCR Rail Passenger Committee, Lakhmi Chand Kansal. The Station Superintendent, Shivram Meena, was also welcomed on this occasion.

Train to Arrive at Kherli from Bareilly at 8 AM

This passenger train will run daily from Bareilly, reaching Kherli station at 8:17 AM. On its return journey from Bandikui, it will reach Kherli station at 3:19 PM. Present during the welcome at Kherli station were Dharam Singh Meena, Mohan Singh Naruka, Dheeraj Jain, Mahesh Maurya, Mahesh Gupta, Pradeep Awasthi, Manohar Lal Gupta, and others.

Stoppages at These Stations

The passenger train running between Bandikui and Bareilly will make stops at Shri Ghasi Nagar, Biwai, Karanpura, Mandawar Mahuwa Road, Ghosrana, Kherli, Nadbai, Helak, Bharatpur, Chikana, Achhnera, Raybha, Bichpuri, Idgah, Agra Fort, Yamuna Bridge Agra, Chhalesar, Kuberpur, Etmadpur, Mitawali, Barhan, Chamrola, Jalesar Road, Pora, Hathras, Sasni, Mandrak, Daud Khan, Aligarh, Manzur Garhi, Harduaganj, Atrauli Road, Dibai, Rajghat Narora, Babrala, Bahjoi, Chandausi, Sisarka, Asafpur, Dabthara, Karengi, Rewati Bahoda Kheda, Aonla, Nishoi, Basharatganj, and Ramganga Bridge railway stations.

