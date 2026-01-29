Golden Opportunity for Unemployed Youth: Recruitment for Security Officer and Other Posts for 10th-12th Pass, Only These Documents Required

Jobs 2026: Recruitment camps for the posts of Security Soldier, Security Supervisor, and Security Officer, organised by the Security Skill Council of India, New Delhi, and SIS Security Training Centre, Udaipur, began on January 24.
A camp was held on January 27 at Ramgarh Panchayat Samiti. Further camps will be held on January 28 at Govindgarh Panchayat Samiti, January 29 at Kathumar Panchayat Samiti, January 30 at Rajgarh Panchayat Samiti, January 31 at Raini Panchayat Samiti, February 2 at Tijara Panchayat Samiti, February 3 at Umraen Panchayat Samiti, and February 4 at Thanagaji Panchayat Samiti. The recruitment camps will be held from 10 AM to 3 PM.
Rakesh Choudhary from the Commandant's office stated that for the Security Soldier post, candidates must have passed Class 10, be between 19 and 40 years of age, have a height of 168 to 170 cm, and weigh between 55 and 90 kilograms.
Candidates must bring photocopies of their Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, Aadhaar card, PAN card, and two passport-sized photographs. Selected youths will undergo one month of training.
Upon completion of training, along with a certificate, they will be appointed in various industrial, educational, historical, and private sectors across India, including Rajasthan. These include Jodhpur AIIMS, Bhangarh Fort, Chittorgarh and Kumbhalgarh Fort, JCB Jaipur, Taj Hotel, Taj Mahal, Maruti Gujarat, Hindustan Zinc, Metro, Airport, Hospitals, religious sites, and industrial units.
A Security Soldier will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹14,000 to ₹26,000, and a Security Supervisor will receive ₹18,000 to ₹30,000. In addition, benefits such as permanent employment until the age of 65, PF, pension, life insurance, medical facilities, annual increments, promotions, accommodation, and mess facilities will be provided.
Big NewsView All
Alwar
Rajasthan
Trending