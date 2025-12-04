Rajasthan Highway to be Upgraded to Four-Lane at Cost of Rs 516 Crore; Work to Commence Soon

Alwar Road News: A Detailed Project Report (DPR) worth ₹516 crore has been prepared to convert the Alwar to Behror road into a four-lane highway, which has been sent to the government by the Rajasthan State Road Development Corporation Limited (RSRDC).
Work will commence once the government grants its approval. It is anticipated that the public of Alwar district will receive this gift in the new year. Upon completion, the journey to Behror will take a mere 45 minutes.
The vehicular load on the Alwar-Behror route has been steadily increasing. Until now, this highway was a two-lane road. The absence of a divider led to frequent accidents. The distance between Alwar and Behror is approximately 60 km, but due to the dilapidated condition of the road, it was taking two hours to cover this distance.
Considering this, the state government approved the proposal to convert the Alwar-Behror road into a four-lane highway. RSRDC has been entrusted with the responsibility of its construction. They conducted a survey and prepared the DPR, which has now been submitted to the government.
Although the distance to Behror is about 60 km, approximately 70 km of the route will be constructed to eliminate sharp turns. Following approval, the work is expected to be completed in about two years. The road will have a divider in the middle, and saplings will be planted along it.
According to the DPR, an overbridge will be constructed near Sodawas, which will increase the speed of vehicles. Additionally, the turns at Jidauli, Alampur, and Dahra will be eliminated. 16 hectares of land will be required for this road, for which ₹75 crore will be paid separately as compensation.
The DPR for the Alwar-Behror four-lane highway has been prepared and sent to the government. Work will commence after government approval. Approximately ₹516 crore will be spent on this project. The construction of this road will make the journey from Alwar to Behror easier, and vehicular speed will increase.
- Satish Kumar, PD, RSRDC
