4 दिसंबर 2025,

गुरुवार

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Alwar

Rajasthan Highway to be Upgraded to Four-Lane at Cost of Rs 516 Crore; Work to Commence Soon

Rajasthan Four-Lane Highway: Another highway in Rajasthan is ready to be made four-lane. For this, a DPR of ₹516 crore has been sent to the government.

2 min read
Google source verification

Alwar

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

Rajasthan-Four-Lane-Highway

Alwar Road News: A Detailed Project Report (DPR) worth ₹516 crore has been prepared to convert the Alwar to Behror road into a four-lane highway, which has been sent to the government by the Rajasthan State Road Development Corporation Limited (RSRDC).

Work will commence once the government grants its approval. It is anticipated that the public of Alwar district will receive this gift in the new year. Upon completion, the journey to Behror will take a mere 45 minutes.

The vehicular load on the Alwar-Behror route has been steadily increasing. Until now, this highway was a two-lane road. The absence of a divider led to frequent accidents. The distance between Alwar and Behror is approximately 60 km, but due to the dilapidated condition of the road, it was taking two hours to cover this distance.

Considering this, the state government approved the proposal to convert the Alwar-Behror road into a four-lane highway. RSRDC has been entrusted with the responsibility of its construction. They conducted a survey and prepared the DPR, which has now been submitted to the government.

70 km route, work to be completed in two years

Although the distance to Behror is about 60 km, approximately 70 km of the route will be constructed to eliminate sharp turns. Following approval, the work is expected to be completed in about two years. The road will have a divider in the middle, and saplings will be planted along it.

These turns will be eliminated

According to the DPR, an overbridge will be constructed near Sodawas, which will increase the speed of vehicles. Additionally, the turns at Jidauli, Alampur, and Dahra will be eliminated. 16 hectares of land will be required for this road, for which ₹75 crore will be paid separately as compensation.

The journey from Alwar to Behror will become easier

The DPR for the Alwar-Behror four-lane highway has been prepared and sent to the government. Work will commence after government approval. Approximately ₹516 crore will be spent on this project. The construction of this road will make the journey from Alwar to Behror easier, and vehicular speed will increase.
- Satish Kumar, PD, RSRDC

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

04 Dec 2025 03:06 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Alwar / Rajasthan Highway to be Upgraded to Four-Lane at Cost of Rs 516 Crore; Work to Commence Soon

Big News

View All

Alwar

Rajasthan

Trending

CTET 2026 Applications Open: Exam to be Held Without Negative Marking, Know Full Details

CTET
Education News

Rajasthan: Drone Survey Complete for 175km Canal Under Ramjal Setu Link Project, Land Allotment Data Soon

canal-1
Alwar

Alwar Bus Stand Inaugurates Baby Care Centre

Alwar

Government schools to start new academic session in April on the lines of private schools

Education News

Rajasthan Crime: Son brutally kills parents after failing to get married

Omprakash-Jatav
Alwar
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.