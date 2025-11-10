Rajasthan Crime: Son brutally kills parents after failing to get married

Accused Omprakash Jatav. Photo: Patrika
Alwar: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. In Hadarheda village of Barodamev police station area, a 22-year-old youth brutally murdered his own parents by chopping them with an axe. According to villagers, the accused, Omprakash Jatav, was angry with his family because his marriage had not taken place. He used to quarrel with his parents daily over the issue of marriage.
According to the police, after murdering the elderly father Hariyaram Jatav (65) and mother Shanti Jatav (62), the accused covered the bodies with a quilt and fled the scene. He also took away a silver anklet from his mother's leg. Barodamev Station House Officer Vijaypal Singh said that Omprakash came home drunk on Saturday night. After this, the accused attacked his sleeping father and mother with an axe and killed them.
According to villagers, Omprakash's marriage was not happening due to his addiction to alcohol. Because of this, he often used to quarrel with his parents and family members. Villagers claim that the accused used to tell his family, "If you don't get me married, I will kill you." His elder brother, Moharpal, who was troubled by his alcoholic brother, also did not live in the village and worked as a labourer in Alwar with his family.
In the report filed at Barodamev police station, the accused Omprakash's brother Morpal Singh stated that Omprakash murdered his parents with an axe while drunk. Omprakash used to demand money for alcohol and would fight if he didn't get it. He was unmarried. Omprakash lives with his parents in their village.
On Sunday afternoon, the police received information that the bodies of a couple, drenched in blood, were found in separate rooms in Hadarheda village. Following this, Lakshmangarh DSP Kailash Jindal and Barodamev Station House Officer Vijaypal Singh reached the spot. Both deceased had injuries from being attacked with a sharp weapon on their heads. A crowd of villagers also gathered at the scene. The Alwar FSL team arrived at the spot and collected evidence.
On Sunday morning, a young woman living nearby went to the deceased couple's house for some work and found the door locked. Upon opening the door, she saw blood scattered all over the house. Soon, villagers arrived. Hariyaram and Shanti's bodies were found lying on cots in separate rooms. The police reached the spot, but by then the accused had fled. The police have formed eight teams to arrest Omprakash. The police have recovered the blood-stained axe.
