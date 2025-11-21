Alwar Bus Stand Inaugurates Baby Care Centre

District Collector Dr. Artika Shukla inaugurated the 'Matri evam Shishu Suvidha Kendra' (Baby Care Centre) on Friday at the Central Bus Stand Alwar premises.
She formally inaugurated the centre by cutting a ribbon. This facility centre is fully air-conditioned, providing a safe and convenient environment for mothers and infants.
The centre is equipped with a modern feeding room, comfortable furniture, clean toilets, and adequate drinking water facilities. The aim of this initiative is to provide better facilities to women travelling at the bus stand, especially mothers with newborns.
The Collector stated that such centres are important steps towards enhancing the dignity and convenience of women in public places. Passengers also appreciated this initiative.
