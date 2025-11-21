Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Alwar

Alwar Bus Stand Inaugurates Baby Care Centre

District Collector Dr. Aarti Shukla inaugurated the 'Maternal and Child Facility Centre' (Baby Care Centre) on Friday at the Central Bus Stand Alwar premises.

Alwar

Patrika Desk

Nov 21, 2025

District Collector Dr. Artika Shukla inaugurated the 'Matri evam Shishu Suvidha Kendra' (Baby Care Centre) on Friday at the Central Bus Stand Alwar premises.

She formally inaugurated the centre by cutting a ribbon. This facility centre is fully air-conditioned, providing a safe and convenient environment for mothers and infants.

The centre is equipped with a modern feeding room, comfortable furniture, clean toilets, and adequate drinking water facilities. The aim of this initiative is to provide better facilities to women travelling at the bus stand, especially mothers with newborns.

The Collector stated that such centres are important steps towards enhancing the dignity and convenience of women in public places. Passengers also appreciated this initiative.

Published on:

21 Nov 2025 03:25 pm

