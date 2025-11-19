Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Government schools to start new academic session in April on the lines of private schools

The academic calendar in government schools is set to change. The Education Department is preparing to launch the new academic session in April, on the lines of private schools, from the upcoming session.

Alwar

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 19, 2025

Representative Picture (Patrika)

The academic calendar for government schools is set to change. The education department is preparing to start the new academic session in April, similar to private schools, from the upcoming session. The session, which currently begins in July, will now commence four months earlier.

A detailed discussion on this proposal took place in a meeting in Jaipur with teacher unions and education officials. It was decided in the meeting that annual examinations would be completed by March 25, and results would be declared by March 31. Following this, students will be admitted to new classes from April 1. The department stated that earlier, due to the late distribution of textbooks, studies were not streamlined until July-September. However, now textbooks will be supplied before the session begins, allowing children to benefit from regular studies from the outset.

Easier to Complete Syllabus

During April-May, students will engage with the curriculum of their new classes. By the time schools reopen after the summer break, their foundation will be strong. Teachers believe this will make it easier to complete the syllabus and eliminate the rush experienced after July, also providing relief to educators.

Benefits of the New System

The implementation of the new academic structure will increase the number of teaching days by 40 to 50 days. This will enhance the learning level and improve preparation for examinations. The department believes it is essential to make school education timely and effective as per NEP-2020. It is also being reported that the summer vacation might be from May 12 to June 12.

The commencement of the new academic session in April will benefit children. Additionally, it is expected to increase enrollment in government schools. This is a very good initiative. – Mahesh Mehta, District Education Officer (Secondary), Alwar

Several teacher unions present at the meeting described the model as practical and offered suggestions to the education department. The department will now finalise the calendar and issue directives to the schools. It is anticipated that the new session will be implemented across the state from 2026-27. – Manoj Dhabhai, State General Secretary, RESTA

Published on:

19 Nov 2025 12:31 pm

English News / Education News / Government schools to start new academic session in April on the lines of private schools

