Government schools to start new academic session in April on the lines of private schools

A detailed discussion on this proposal took place in a meeting in Jaipur with teacher unions and education officials. It was decided in the meeting that annual examinations would be completed by March 25, and results would be declared by March 31. Following this, students will be admitted to new classes from April 1. The department stated that earlier, due to the late distribution of textbooks, studies were not streamlined until July-September. However, now textbooks will be supplied before the session begins, allowing children to benefit from regular studies from the outset.