UGC NET December 2025: Exams to be Held on These Dates, Know Subject-wise Exam Schedule

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice for candidates regarding the UGC NET December 2025 session. The agency has announced the subject-wise examination dates for all 85 subjects. According to NTA, the UGC NET December 2025 examination will be conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. The exam will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Examinations for different subjects will be conducted on separate days to avoid any issues for candidates appearing for more than one subject. NTA has released the complete subject-wise date sheet on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can visit the website to get complete information regarding their subject's examination date and shift.