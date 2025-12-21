21 December 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

T20 World Cup 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

UGC NET December 2025: Exams to be Held on These Dates, Know Subject-wise Exam Schedule

The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, while the second shift will run from 3 PM to 6 PM.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 21, 2025

UGC NET December 2025

UGC NET December 2025 Date(Image-Freepik)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice for candidates regarding the UGC NET December 2025 session. The agency has announced the subject-wise examination dates for all 85 subjects. According to NTA, the UGC NET December 2025 examination will be conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. The exam will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Examinations for different subjects will be conducted on separate days to avoid any issues for candidates appearing for more than one subject. NTA has released the complete subject-wise date sheet on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can visit the website to get complete information regarding their subject's examination date and shift.

Exam to be held in two shifts

The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, while the second shift will run from 3 PM to 6 PM. In this session, examinations are being conducted for a total of 85 subjects, including all major subjects such as Law, Sociology, Commerce, Computer Science, History, Hindi, Political Science, Economics, Management, Mass Communication, Psychology, Education, and Environmental Science.

When will the Exam City be released?

NTA has also clarified the situation regarding the examination city. According to the agency, information about the exam city will be released approximately ten days before the commencement of the examination, which will help candidates make travel and accommodation arrangements. While there has been no official announcement regarding the admit card release date, it is expected to be uploaded on the website a few days before the examination.

Examination Schedule










































DateShift I (09:00–12:00) Subjects & CodesShift II (15:00–18:00) Subjects & Codes
Dec 31, 2025Law, Social Work, Tourism Administration, Prakrit, Telugu, Spanish, Kashmiri, Konkani
Jan 2, 2026Computer Science & Application, Library & Information Science, Urdu, Forensic Science, Bengali, Human Rights, Arabic, BodoSociology, Psychology, Philosophy, Oriya, Yoga, Punjabi, Social Medicine & Community Health, Women Studies
Jan 3, 2026Commerce, Sanskrit, Santali, Criminology, Political Science (including International Relations/Strategic Studies), Disaster Management, Museology & ConservationGeography, Education, Folk Literature, Maithili, Comparative Study of Religions, Indian Culture, Persian
Jan 5, 2026English, Sanskrit Traditional Subjects, Anthropology, Adult & Continuing Education, French, Dogri, Russian, ChineseHistory, Visual Art, Assamese, Archaeology, Gujarati, Rajasthani, Tribal/Regional Languages
Jan 6, 2026Political Science, Defence & Strategic Studies, Arab Culture, Hindu Studies, Nepali, Comparative Literature, Japanese, SindhiHindi, Tamil, Mass Communication, Kannada, Malayalam, Manipuri, Indian Knowledge System, German
Jan 7, 2026Economics (including allied fields), Management, Public Administration, Population Studies, Linguistics, Buddhist/Jaina/Gandhian/Peace Studies, Pali, Ayurveda BiologyEnvironmental Sciences, Home Science, Performing Arts (Dance/Drama/Theatre), Music, Electronic Science, Labour Welfare/HRM, Marathi, Physical Education

Exam to be conducted twice a year

The UGC NET is considered one of the most important eligibility examinations in the country. This examination is mandatory for appointment to the post of Assistant Professor in universities and higher education institutions, for obtaining Junior Research Fellowship, and for admission to PhD. This examination is conducted twice every year.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

21 Dec 2025 10:56 am

English News / Education News / UGC NET December 2025: Exams to be Held on These Dates, Know Subject-wise Exam Schedule

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for Non-Executive Posts with Salaries Exceeding One Lakh

IOCL Recruitment 2025
Education News

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025: Over 800 Candidates Successful, Process Ahead

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Education News

Bank of India Recruitment 2026: Vacancies Announced for 'Credit Officer' Posts, Salary Exceeding One Lakh

Bank of India Recruitment 2026
Education News

UP Board Exam Centers List 2026: Where will your exam centre be, see the full list

UP Board Exam Centers List 2026
Education News

Winter Vacation 2025: Know When Winter Holidays Begin in These States

Winter Vacation 2025
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.