UGC NET December 2025: Exams to be Held on These Dates, Know Subject-wise Exam Schedule

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice for candidates regarding the UGC NET December 2025 session. The agency has announced the subject-wise examination dates for all 85 subjects. According to NTA, the UGC NET December 2025 examination will be conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. The exam will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Examinations for different subjects will be conducted on separate days to avoid any issues for candidates appearing for more than one subject. NTA has released the complete subject-wise date sheet on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can visit the website to get complete information regarding their subject's examination date and shift.
The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, while the second shift will run from 3 PM to 6 PM. In this session, examinations are being conducted for a total of 85 subjects, including all major subjects such as Law, Sociology, Commerce, Computer Science, History, Hindi, Political Science, Economics, Management, Mass Communication, Psychology, Education, and Environmental Science.
NTA has also clarified the situation regarding the examination city. According to the agency, information about the exam city will be released approximately ten days before the commencement of the examination, which will help candidates make travel and accommodation arrangements. While there has been no official announcement regarding the admit card release date, it is expected to be uploaded on the website a few days before the examination.
|Date
|Shift I (09:00–12:00) Subjects & Codes
|Shift II (15:00–18:00) Subjects & Codes
|Dec 31, 2025
|Law, Social Work, Tourism Administration, Prakrit, Telugu, Spanish, Kashmiri, Konkani
|—
|Jan 2, 2026
|Computer Science & Application, Library & Information Science, Urdu, Forensic Science, Bengali, Human Rights, Arabic, Bodo
|Sociology, Psychology, Philosophy, Oriya, Yoga, Punjabi, Social Medicine & Community Health, Women Studies
|Jan 3, 2026
|Commerce, Sanskrit, Santali, Criminology, Political Science (including International Relations/Strategic Studies), Disaster Management, Museology & Conservation
|Geography, Education, Folk Literature, Maithili, Comparative Study of Religions, Indian Culture, Persian
|Jan 5, 2026
|English, Sanskrit Traditional Subjects, Anthropology, Adult & Continuing Education, French, Dogri, Russian, Chinese
|History, Visual Art, Assamese, Archaeology, Gujarati, Rajasthani, Tribal/Regional Languages
|Jan 6, 2026
|Political Science, Defence & Strategic Studies, Arab Culture, Hindu Studies, Nepali, Comparative Literature, Japanese, Sindhi
|Hindi, Tamil, Mass Communication, Kannada, Malayalam, Manipuri, Indian Knowledge System, German
|Jan 7, 2026
|Economics (including allied fields), Management, Public Administration, Population Studies, Linguistics, Buddhist/Jaina/Gandhian/Peace Studies, Pali, Ayurveda Biology
|Environmental Sciences, Home Science, Performing Arts (Dance/Drama/Theatre), Music, Electronic Science, Labour Welfare/HRM, Marathi, Physical Education
The UGC NET is considered one of the most important eligibility examinations in the country. This examination is mandatory for appointment to the post of Assistant Professor in universities and higher education institutions, for obtaining Junior Research Fellowship, and for admission to PhD. This examination is conducted twice every year.
