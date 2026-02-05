JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: JEE Main Session-1 Answer Key Released, Download from This Link

If any candidate has any doubt or objection regarding any answer given in the answer key, they can submit their objection online by February 5. The last date to submit objections has been set as February 5, 2026. The board has clarified that a fee of ₹200 will have to be paid for each question. Subject experts will examine all challenges and based on that, the final answer key will be released. After this, the result will be declared based on the final answer key.