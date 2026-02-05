JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: JEE Main Session-1 Answer Key Released, Download from This Link

JEE Main Answer Key OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the first session (Session 1) of the engineering entrance examination JEE Main 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can match their answers by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Along with this, the NTA has also provided the candidates' response sheets. It is to be noted that a total of 13,50,969 candidates had registered for JEE Main Session-1 this time.
If any candidate has any doubt or objection regarding any answer given in the answer key, they can submit their objection online by February 5. The last date to submit objections has been set as February 5, 2026. The board has clarified that a fee of ₹200 will have to be paid for each question. Subject experts will examine all challenges and based on that, the final answer key will be released. After this, the result will be declared based on the final answer key.
This time, a total of 13,00,368 students appeared for JEE Main Session-1. The Session-1 examinations were conducted between January 21 and January 29. This competition is for more than 62,500 seats in prestigious institutions of the country like NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs. The NTA has also started the online application process for the April session (Session 2). Students who did not participate in the January session or wish to improve their scores can apply by 9 PM on February 25, 2026. The Session-2 examination will be conducted between April 1 and April 10, 2026.
After the results of both sessions of JEE Main are declared, the All India Rank will be released based on the candidates' scores. Only candidates who achieve a rank in the top 2,50,000 will be eligible for the JEE Advanced examination, through which admission to IITs is granted. Candidates can also appear for the IIT entrance JEE Advanced only if they have at least 75% marks in their 12th grade.
Candidates are advised to match their answer keys within the stipulated time and keep a copy of their OMR sheet safe for future reference. For any other important updates related to the examination, keep checking the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in from time to time.
