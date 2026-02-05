5 February 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Rashifal

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: JEE Main Session-1 Answer Key Released, Download from This Link

JEE Main Answer Key 2026: The NTA has released the answer key and response sheet for JEE Main Session-1. More than 13 lakh candidates can raise objections until February 5. Candidates can check and download the answer key directly from this link.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 05, 2026

JEE Main Answer Key 2026 Out

JEE Main Answer Key OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the first session (Session 1) of the engineering entrance examination JEE Main 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can match their answers by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Along with this, the NTA has also provided the candidates' response sheets. It is to be noted that a total of 13,50,969 candidates had registered for JEE Main Session-1 this time.

JEE Main 2026 Objection Date: Submit Objections by February 5

If any candidate has any doubt or objection regarding any answer given in the answer key, they can submit their objection online by February 5. The last date to submit objections has been set as February 5, 2026. The board has clarified that a fee of ₹200 will have to be paid for each question. Subject experts will examine all challenges and based on that, the final answer key will be released. After this, the result will be declared based on the final answer key.

JEE Main session 2 registration 2026: 13 lakh students appeared for the exam

This time, a total of 13,00,368 students appeared for JEE Main Session-1. The Session-1 examinations were conducted between January 21 and January 29. This competition is for more than 62,500 seats in prestigious institutions of the country like NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs. The NTA has also started the online application process for the April session (Session 2). Students who did not participate in the January session or wish to improve their scores can apply by 9 PM on February 25, 2026. The Session-2 examination will be conducted between April 1 and April 10, 2026.

JEE Main Session 1 Answer Key 2026 Link

JEE Main Answer Key OUT: IIT Admission on This Rank

After the results of both sessions of JEE Main are declared, the All India Rank will be released based on the candidates' scores. Only candidates who achieve a rank in the top 2,50,000 will be eligible for the JEE Advanced examination, through which admission to IITs is granted. Candidates can also appear for the IIT entrance JEE Advanced only if they have at least 75% marks in their 12th grade.

Candidates are advised to match their answer keys within the stipulated time and keep a copy of their OMR sheet safe for future reference. For any other important updates related to the examination, keep checking the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in from time to time.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

05 Feb 2026 09:06 am

News / Education News / JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: JEE Main Session-1 Answer Key Released, Download from This Link

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

Government Job Opportunity: Recruitment for Assistant Grade-03 in the Department of Women and Child Development, Know Details

jobs
Gariaband

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Chance to become a Professor without Exam, Salary up to Rs 1.44 Lakh, Apply Before Last Date

NCERT Recruitment 2026
Education News

AI 'Copy-Paste' Lands PhD Students in Trouble, UGC Rejects Dozens of Research Papers

PhD Thesis Rejected
Education News

CBSE Admit Card 2026 Released for Class 10 and 12, Know How to Download

CBSE Admit Card 2026
Education News

Free Education in Private Schools: Application Process Begins for UP School Admissions 2026, Know the Age Limit

UP School Admissions 2026
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Budget 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

UGC विवाद

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.