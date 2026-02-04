4 February 2026,

Wednesday

Gariaband

Government Job Opportunity: Recruitment for Assistant Grade-03 in the Department of Women and Child Development, Know Details

CG News: The Women and Child Development Department, Gariyaband has issued an advertisement for direct recruitment to one post of Assistant Grade-03.

less than 1 minute read

Gariaband

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 04, 2026

jobs

Representative image

CG News: The Women and Child Development Department, Gariaband, has issued an advertisement for direct recruitment to one post of Assistant Grade-03. This post is reserved for the unreserved category. According to information received from District Program Officer Ashok Pandey, one post of Assistant Grade-03 is sanctioned for the unreserved category.

Educational and Technical Qualification

Candidates for the said post must have passed Higher Secondary from a recognised education board and be a graduate from a recognised university. Additionally, they must possess a one-year diploma in Data Entry Operator or Programming from a recognised institution and a certificate of Hindi or English typing speed of 5000 key depressions per hour. A skill test will be conducted for this purpose.

Pay Scale ₹5200-20200

The pay scale for the post of Assistant Grade-03 has been fixed at ₹5200 to ₹20200 with a grade pay of ₹1900, which will be under Pay Matrix Level-04.

Application Process and Dates

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the link available on the district's official website www.gariaband.gov.in from February 01 to February 15. Applications received after the stipulated date will not be considered. Furthermore, the candidate must be a native resident of Chhattisgarh and must have a live registration with the district employment office.

Document Verification

At the time of document verification, it will be mandatory to present the original domicile certificate, caste certificate, certificates related to computer proficiency, and other necessary documents. Detailed information regarding educational qualifications, age limit, selection process, and other terms and conditions related to the post has been made available on the departmental website.

04 Feb 2026 03:35 pm

