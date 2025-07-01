scriptLeaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students | Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls—Children&#39;s Future at Risk! Classes Begin in Dilapidated School Amid Safety Fears | Latest News | Patrika News
Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

Gariaband News: The middle school in Ruwaad gram panchayat, Chura block, Gariaband district, is in a dilapidated condition. Classes have commenced, but the school building is extremely dilapidated.

Gariaband, Jul 01, 2025

Patrika Desk

Children’s Future at Risk Amid Leaking Roof and Crumbling Walls (Photo source: Patrika)

Children’s Future at Risk Amid Leaking Roof and Crumbling Walls
(Photo source: Patrika)

CG News: The middle school in Ruwaad gram panchayat, Chura block, Gariaband district, is in a dilapidated state. While classes have commenced, the school building is extremely dilapidated. Even after the school reopened on 15 June, children are forced to study under crumbling walls and leaking roofs. The safety of students and teachers is at serious risk.
The school building’s walls are crumbling in several places. The roof constantly leaks. The situation worsens during rainfall. The building lacks basic amenities, significantly hindering students’ studies. Students reported that coming to school during rain is dangerous, with neither the roof nor the walls being safe. Classes often have to be interrupted.

The “School Jatan Yojana” is limited to paper only

Teachers are also worried. They say that there is a constant fear of an accident. In such a situation, studies are not happening properly. The academic future of the students is being affected.
Village representatives and panchayat members are continuously requesting financial assistance from the government and administration for building repairs. They say that the government should pay attention to this soon, otherwise, a major accident could happen one day. Overall, in this village, the government’s School Jatan Yojana has remained limited to paper only.

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

