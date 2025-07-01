Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

The school building’s walls are crumbling in several places. The roof constantly leaks. The situation worsens during rainfall. The building lacks basic amenities, significantly hindering students’ studies. Students reported that coming to school during rain is dangerous, with neither the roof nor the walls being safe. Classes often have to be interrupted.

The “School Jatan Yojana” is limited to paper only Teachers are also worried. They say that there is a constant fear of an accident. In such a situation, studies are not happening properly. The academic future of the students is being affected.

Village representatives and panchayat members are continuously requesting financial assistance from the government and administration for building repairs. They say that the government should pay attention to this soon, otherwise, a major accident could happen one day. Overall, in this village, the government’s School Jatan Yojana has remained limited to paper only.