National News

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

Bihar New Cabinet: Nitish Kumar has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Along with him, 26 ministers also took the oath. Among those who took the oath are three women MLAs. Out of these, two women have become ministers from the BJP quota and one from the JDU quota.

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 20, 2025

bihar new cabinet

Leshi Singh, Rama Nishad and Shreyasi Singh

Bihar New Cabinet: Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record tenth time on Thursday. Along with him, a total of 26 ministers, including Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, took the oath, among whom were three influential women leaders. These three women, who have found a place in the new cabinet, have a strong identity in their respective fields. All three women ministers come from different backgrounds. One is a star from the world of sports, another is a leader who rose from local bodies, and the third is an experienced MLA who has been a minister before.

Shreyasi Singh (BJP) – Bihar's 'Golden Girl' Now in the Cabinet

34-year-old Shreyasi Singh is one of the youngest and most talked-about faces in Bihar's politics. She is a famous shooter and a gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games, earning her the moniker 'Golden Girl' of Bihar. Shreyasi Singh had also participated in the Paris Olympics, although she could not win any medal there. She is the daughter of former Union Minister Digvijay Singh.

She began her political journey by becoming an MLA for the first time from the Jamui assembly constituency in 2020. In the 2025 elections, she delivered a spectacular performance, securing a massive victory by a record margin of 54,498 votes. After winning from Jamui for the second consecutive time, she has achieved a new milestone by becoming a minister. Having transitioned from the world of sports to politics, Shreyasi is one of the most prominent names among the new generation of women leaders in Bihar.

Rama Nishad (BJP) – Representing the Nishad Community

58-year-old Rama Nishad has become an MLA for the first time from the Aurai seat in Muzaffarpur. She defeated VIP candidate Bhogendra Sahni by a significant margin of 57,206 votes. She is the wife of former MP Ajay Nishad and the daughter-in-law of senior BJP leader Captain Jayanarayan Nishad. Her political career began as a ward councillor, vice-chairperson, and chairperson of the Hajipur Nagar Parishad, giving her grassroots experience. In this election, the BJP had given her a ticket to represent the Nishad community. Her declared assets are ₹31.9 crore, placing her among the wealthy MLAs.

Leshi Singh (JDU) – Five-time MLA and Nitish's Trusted Leader

Leshi Singh is considered one of the senior-most women leaders of the JDU and has been a long-time confidante of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. She is a five-time MLA from the Dhamdaha assembly constituency in Bihar's Purnia district. This time, she registered a massive victory by nearly 34,000 votes. She has also served as the Chairperson of the Bihar State Women's Commission in the past. In 2014, she first became a minister in the departments of Industry, Social Welfare, and Disaster Management. Subsequently, in 2024, she was given the responsibility of the Food and Consumer Protection Department. Now, once again in 2025, she has taken the oath of office as a minister.

