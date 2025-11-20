Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

Leshi Singh is considered one of the senior-most women leaders of the JDU and has been a long-time confidante of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. She is a five-time MLA from the Dhamdaha assembly constituency in Bihar's Purnia district. This time, she registered a massive victory by nearly 34,000 votes. She has also served as the Chairperson of the Bihar State Women's Commission in the past. In 2014, she first became a minister in the departments of Industry, Social Welfare, and Disaster Management. Subsequently, in 2024, she was given the responsibility of the Food and Consumer Protection Department. Now, once again in 2025, she has taken the oath of office as a minister.