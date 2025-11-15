Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh (Image: Patrika)
The NDA has once again performed brilliantly in the Bihar Assembly election results. The NDA has secured a majority under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar, creating an atmosphere of joy among all the parties in the alliance.
Meanwhile, Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti Singh had also contested as an independent candidate and suffered a crushing defeat. Now, amidst this, Pawan Singh's party has achieved a tremendous victory, and Bhojpuri superstar and BJP leader Pawan Singh has become very enthusiastic. A post by him is now going viral on social media.
The relationship between Pawan Singh and his wife Jyoti has been a hot topic on social media lately. News of their divorce keeps surfacing. There was a lot of uproar even before the elections, after which Jyoti Singh announced her decision to contest the elections, while Pawan Singh backed out. Now, Pawan Singh has shared a post on the spectacular victory of the NDA.
The post features him alongside Prime Minister Modi and Nitish Kumar. On this poster, he wrote, "NDA is Bihar's trust... NDA is Bihar's future." And below, he captioned it, "Heartfelt thanks to the people of Bihar! Gratitude from the heart to every citizen of Bihar." This post has now become a topic of discussion on the internet, with people reacting to Jyoti Singh's defeat and Pawan Singh's party's victory.
Pawan Singh has carved a niche for himself in the Bhojpuri film industry. He is known as the 'Dabang' or 'Power Star' of Bhojpuri cinema. He has a massive fan following in North India, and fans are eager to catch a glimpse of him. Recently, Pawan Singh appeared as a guest on the reality show 'Rise and Fall', where he created quite a stir. He is now lending his voice to Bollywood songs, including a song from the film 'Stree 2'. He is also currently in the news regarding his divorce from Jyoti Singh and alimony.
Big NewsView All
Bhojpuri
Entertainment
Trending