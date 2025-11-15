Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh has carved a niche for himself in the Bhojpuri film industry. He is known as the 'Dabang' or 'Power Star' of Bhojpuri cinema. He has a massive fan following in North India, and fans are eager to catch a glimpse of him. Recently, Pawan Singh appeared as a guest on the reality show 'Rise and Fall', where he created quite a stir. He is now lending his voice to Bollywood songs, including a song from the film 'Stree 2'. He is also currently in the news regarding his divorce from Jyoti Singh and alimony.