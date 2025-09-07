Viral BTS Video Shows ‘Chugalkhor Bahuriya’ in Stylish Avatar

Viral Video: Rani Chatterjee, the popular Bhojpuri film actress, is once again winning hearts with her new style and superb expressions. On Sunday, she shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of her new film, 'Chughalkhor Bahuriya', on Instagram, which is being greatly loved by her fans.
In the video, Rani Chatterjee is seen in the role of a “clever and bubbly daughter-in-law”. She is wearing a green floral saree, in which her desi look appears quite impactful.
With a pallu on her head, sindoor on her forehead, mangalsutra around her neck, and bangles on her hands, she looks exactly like a village daughter-in-law. Her hair is styled in two long braids adorned with a red ribbon, making her character even more interesting.
In the video, she is seen captivating the audience with her acting, dramatically rolling her eyes and with a sly smile. She is seen leaning against a wall, lost in thought, but her slight smile clearly indicates that she is definitely brewing something in her mind.
Along with this video, Rani wrote in her caption, “Have you all seen the trailer of ‘Chughalkhor Bahuriya’? If you haven’t, quickly go to the Bhojpuri cinema’s YouTube channel and watch it.”
Her promotional style is very much liked by the fans and everyone is praising her heartily in the comment section.
In the background music of this video, she has used Neha Bhasin’s popular folk song ‘Jutti Meri’.
Let it be known that ‘Jutti Meri’ song is a part of Folk Tales Live Season 1. Neha Bhasin has given this song a new look with modern beats and Western instruments. It makes excellent use of guitar, piano, and percussion. This song is trending heavily on social media, and now its use in Rani’s video has further increased its popularity.
The music of this song was composed by Samir Uddin, and it was recorded at Yash Raj Studios.