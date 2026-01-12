Adult Comedy ‘Mastiii 4’ Set to Return to OTT After Controversies

Mastiii 4 (Image: X @AlwaysBollywood)
The famous trio of Bollywood stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani are all set to make a comeback on the small screen with their power-packed comedy. Additionally, after its theatrical release, the film 'Mastiii 4' is now set to release on OTT. If you missed watching it in the cinemas, you can now watch this adult comedy film from the comfort of your home.
ZEE5 has acquired the digital rights for the adult comedy film 'Mastiii 4'. The film will begin streaming online on ZEE5 exactly 5 days from now, on January 16, 2026. Viewers who are fans of this franchise will be able to watch it by subscribing to the platform. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, this film features a long list of actors. Apart from Riteish, Vivek, and Aftab, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor have also added their comedic touch this time. Meanwhile, the female leads include beauties like Nargis Fakhri, Ruhi Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi.
'Mastiii 4' was released in theatres on November 21, 2025, last year. The film's budget is reported to be around ₹40 crore, but it failed to make a mark at the box office, earning only ₹15.14 crore. After mixed responses from the audience, the makers now hope that it will garner good viewership on OTT.
The 'Masti' film franchise began in 2004 and was a superhit. Following this, 'Grand Masti' in 2013 created history by crossing the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. However, 'Great Grand Masti' in 2016 and now 'Mastiii 4' did not achieve similar success. As this is an 'adult comedy' film, the Censor Board has given it an 'A' certificate. The film contains several scenes and dialogues that are exclusively for adults (18+), so please be mindful of privacy while watching and keep it out of reach of children.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending