Adult Comedy ‘Mastiii 4’ Set to Return to OTT After Controversies

The 'Masti' film franchise began in 2004 and was a superhit. Following this, 'Grand Masti' in 2013 created history by crossing the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. However, 'Great Grand Masti' in 2016 and now 'Mastiii 4' did not achieve similar success. As this is an 'adult comedy' film, the Censor Board has given it an 'A' certificate. The film contains several scenes and dialogues that are exclusively for adults (18+), so please be mindful of privacy while watching and keep it out of reach of children.