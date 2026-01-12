12 January 2026,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Adult Comedy ‘Mastiii 4’ Set to Return to OTT After Controversies

Amidst controversies, the famous adult comedy film 'Mastiii 4' is ready to return to the OTT platform. Like the previous films in this franchise, 'Mastiii 4' is also full of humour and spicy content, made to make the audience laugh.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 12, 2026

विवादों के बाद एडल्ट कॉमेडी 'मस्ती 4' OTT पर लौटने को तैयार, जानें कब देगी दस्तक

Mastiii 4 (Image: X @AlwaysBollywood)

The famous trio of Bollywood stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani are all set to make a comeback on the small screen with their power-packed comedy. Additionally, after its theatrical release, the film 'Mastiii 4' is now set to release on OTT. If you missed watching it in the cinemas, you can now watch this adult comedy film from the comfort of your home.

Adult Comedy 'Mastiii 4' Set to Arrive on OTT After Controversies

ZEE5 has acquired the digital rights for the adult comedy film 'Mastiii 4'. The film will begin streaming online on ZEE5 exactly 5 days from now, on January 16, 2026. Viewers who are fans of this franchise will be able to watch it by subscribing to the platform. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, this film features a long list of actors. Apart from Riteish, Vivek, and Aftab, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor have also added their comedic touch this time. Meanwhile, the female leads include beauties like Nargis Fakhri, Ruhi Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi.

'Mastiii 4' was released in theatres on November 21, 2025, last year. The film's budget is reported to be around ₹40 crore, but it failed to make a mark at the box office, earning only ₹15.14 crore. After mixed responses from the audience, the makers now hope that it will garner good viewership on OTT.

'Adult Comedy' Film

The 'Masti' film franchise began in 2004 and was a superhit. Following this, 'Grand Masti' in 2013 created history by crossing the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. However, 'Great Grand Masti' in 2016 and now 'Mastiii 4' did not achieve similar success. As this is an 'adult comedy' film, the Censor Board has given it an 'A' certificate. The film contains several scenes and dialogues that are exclusively for adults (18+), so please be mindful of privacy while watching and keep it out of reach of children.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

12 Jan 2026 03:35 pm

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Adult Comedy ‘Mastiii 4’ Set to Return to OTT After Controversies

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Haq: This Film on Infidelity and Two Marriages Becomes an OTT Trend

इमरान हाशमी यामी गौतम हक
Bollywood

Box Office Shock! 'The RajaSaab' Faces Tension with 50% Drop, 'Dhurandhar' Still Ahead in Pace

‘द राजा साब’ की बढ़ी टेंशन, ‘धुरंधर’
Bollywood

Is Shahid Kapoor’s ‘O Romeo’ Based on Hussain Ustara? Details Inside

Who is Hussain Ustra shahid kapoor in o romeo alleged based on this gangster real life story
Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's Fierce Avatar Creates Buzz, 'O'Romeo' Teaser Promises Thrills

Shahid Kapoor starrer O'Romeo Teaser Out
Bollywood

Desi Songs Enter World Club, 'Roja' Secures Spot in 'Top 10 Best Soundtracks', Shattering International Records

देसी गानों ने वर्ल्ड क्लब में मारी एंट्री, 'रोजा' ने दुनिया के '10 बेस्ट साउंडट्रैक' में बनाई जगह, टुटे इंटरनेशनल रिकॉर्ड
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.