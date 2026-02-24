24 February 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Khatu ShyamJi Mela 2026

Chhattisgarh Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh Denied Urgent Hearing on FIR Quash Plea; Verdict Likely Today

Ranveer Singh has suffered a setback in the Kantara case, and his hopes for special treatment in the investigation have also been dashed.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 24, 2026

सलीम खान को लगभग 1 हफ्ते पहले ब्रेन हेमरेज हुआ था। इस वक्त वह हॉस्पिटल में हैं और हर कोई जानता है सलमान खान अपने पिता से कितना क्लोज हैं। ऐसे में उनकी हालत कैसी है उसके बारे में खुद भाईजान के एक करीबी दोस्त ने खुलासा किया है।

Ranveer Singh had mimicked the Daiva character from Kantara

Ranveer Singh Kantara Chapter 2: Bollywood's 'Energy King' Ranveer Singh is currently in deep legal trouble due to a past mistake. Imitating a scene from the blockbuster Kannada film 'Kantara' is now proving costly for him. The matter was heard on Monday at the Karnataka High Court, where Ranveer had hoped for relief, but the court flatly refused to hear his petition for an urgent hearing.

Ranveer Singh Mimicked Kantara's 'Daiva'

This incident dates back to November 28, 2025, when the 'International Film Festival of India' (IFFI) was being held in Goa. There, Ranveer Singh met the actor and director of 'Kantara', Rishab Shetty. In a fit of enthusiasm, Ranveer mimicked the film's iconic 'Daiva' (deity) scene, making strange faces, which even surprised Rishab Shetty, who was present there.

People Angered by Video

As soon as the video went viral, the anger of the film's fans and the people of Karnataka erupted. People accused Ranveer of mocking the sacred 'Daiva' tradition, which is linked to the religious faith of millions. Following this, an FIR was registered against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Lawyer's Argument and Court's Rebuke

Now, Ranveer Singh's lawyers argued in court that Ranveer himself is a big fan of Rishab Shetty and that he did this not out of malice, but out of love and enthusiasm. They also stated that the matter is being deliberately given a 'criminal' colour, and therefore, the FIR registered against him should be quashed.

However, Justice Nagaprasanna was not impressed by the argument and sternly rebuked Ranveer’s lawyers, observing that merely being a Bollywood star did not entitle him to have the investigation expedited at his request. The court refused to grant any “special treatment” and made it clear that the law is equal for everyone.

Hearing Today

With no immediate relief, Ranveer Singh's troubles have increased. A detailed hearing in this matter will now take place today, Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Ranveer had also publicly apologised after this controversy, but the fans' anger has not subsided. Now, all eyes are on today's hearing to see whether the court will help Ranveer out of this legal entanglement or if his troubles will escalate further.

Catch the latest entertainment news, bollywood celebrity updates, movie reviews, and trending stories from Bollywood and beyond on Patrika.

Share the news:

Published on:

24 Feb 2026 10:15 am

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh Denied Urgent Hearing on FIR Quash Plea; Verdict Likely Today

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Salim Khan's Condition Improves in ICU, Actor Visiting Him Shares Inside Details

ICU में भर्ती Salim Khan की हालत में सुधार, मिलने पहुंचे एक्टर ने बताया अंदर का हालात
Bollywood

Urvashi Dholakia Creates a Stir on ‘The 50’, Says She’d Beat Everyone if Solo

मैं 47 की हूं, तुम...सोलो होता तो 500 लोगों को हरा देती, 'The 50' में उर्वशी ढोलकिया ने मचाया बवाल
Bollywood

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan hospitalised in Mumbai at 90

Salim Khan Hospitalised
Bollywood

Rajpal Yadav in jail: Wife’s first reaction out, tells film industry…

पति राजपाल यादव को जेल में बंद 7 दिन हो गए हैं। ऐसे में उनकी पत्नी राधा ने अब मीडिया के सामने आकर बात की है। वहीं, आज राजपाल यादव की कोर्ट में सुनवाई है, जिसमें फैसला हो सकता है कि वह बाहर आएंगे या नहीं...
Bollywood

Actor Shreyas Talpade’s Name Surfaces in Bank Scam, FIR Registered

Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.