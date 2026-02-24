Ranveer Singh Denied Urgent Hearing on FIR Quash Plea; Verdict Likely Today

Ranveer Singh had mimicked the Daiva character from Kantara
Ranveer Singh Kantara Chapter 2: Bollywood's 'Energy King' Ranveer Singh is currently in deep legal trouble due to a past mistake. Imitating a scene from the blockbuster Kannada film 'Kantara' is now proving costly for him. The matter was heard on Monday at the Karnataka High Court, where Ranveer had hoped for relief, but the court flatly refused to hear his petition for an urgent hearing.
This incident dates back to November 28, 2025, when the 'International Film Festival of India' (IFFI) was being held in Goa. There, Ranveer Singh met the actor and director of 'Kantara', Rishab Shetty. In a fit of enthusiasm, Ranveer mimicked the film's iconic 'Daiva' (deity) scene, making strange faces, which even surprised Rishab Shetty, who was present there.
As soon as the video went viral, the anger of the film's fans and the people of Karnataka erupted. People accused Ranveer of mocking the sacred 'Daiva' tradition, which is linked to the religious faith of millions. Following this, an FIR was registered against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
Now, Ranveer Singh's lawyers argued in court that Ranveer himself is a big fan of Rishab Shetty and that he did this not out of malice, but out of love and enthusiasm. They also stated that the matter is being deliberately given a 'criminal' colour, and therefore, the FIR registered against him should be quashed.
However, Justice Nagaprasanna was not impressed by the argument and sternly rebuked Ranveer’s lawyers, observing that merely being a Bollywood star did not entitle him to have the investigation expedited at his request. The court refused to grant any “special treatment” and made it clear that the law is equal for everyone.
With no immediate relief, Ranveer Singh's troubles have increased. A detailed hearing in this matter will now take place today, Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Ranveer had also publicly apologised after this controversy, but the fans' anger has not subsided. Now, all eyes are on today's hearing to see whether the court will help Ranveer out of this legal entanglement or if his troubles will escalate further.
