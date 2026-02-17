Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan hospitalised in Mumbai at 90

Salman Khan’s father admitted to hospital. (Photo source: Viral Bhayani)
Salim Khan Hospitalised: Veteran writer Salim Khan, father of Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai's Bandra on Tuesday. The hospital is located near his residence at Galaxy Apartments.
Photographer Viral Bhayani shared this news on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 17. He posted a video from outside Lilavati Hospital with the caption, "Salim Khan admitted to Lilavati Hospital."
Salman Khan was seen outside Lilavati Hospital after visiting his father, Salim Khan. He appeared distressed and concerned, and was surrounded by a heavy security detail. However, the reason for his hospitalisation has not yet been disclosed, and no official statement has been issued by the Khan family.
For your information, in November 2025, Salim Khan and Salma Khan celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary, which coincided with the 11th wedding anniversary of Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma. Salim Khan married Salma in 1964 and they have four children: three sons, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, and one daughter, Alvira. In 1981, Salim married actress Helen.
