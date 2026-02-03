Fact Check: ‘Dhurandhar 2’ teaser hits, AI image of Salman Khan stirs speculation

Fact Check: Salman Khan in Dhurandhar 2?
Salman Khan in Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release: In Bollywood, when the teaser or trailer of a big film is about to be released, the rumour mill inevitably heats up. This is precisely the atmosphere surrounding the film ‘Dhurandhar 2’ at the moment. The much-awaited teaser of the film has been released, but just before that, a picture went viral on social media, sending fans' hearts racing. Let's find out what was seen in the picture and how a single photo caused a stir on social media.
The viral picture claimed that superstar Salman Khan was present on the film set and would be playing the mysterious character of ‘Bade Sahab’ this time. However, when this viral photo was investigated, a shocking truth emerged.
In the first part of ‘Dhurandhar’, a powerful and mysterious character was mentioned several times, but his face was never revealed. This character was referred to as ‘Bade Sahab’. As soon as the teaser of ‘Dhurandhar 2’ was released, speculations began on social media that a very big name would be entering this role this time. Meanwhile, a post went viral on Instagram, showing Salman Khan shooting with Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal.
This viral post claimed that despite high security, pictures taken from a distance had emerged, showing Salman Khan shooting an important balcony scene. According to the post, Arjun Rampal appeared in the role of Major Iqbal and Sanjay Dutt as SP Aslam. And that was it – fans assumed Salman was ‘Bade Sahab’, and the post began to be shared rapidly.
But this is where the twist in the story begins. The account that shared the image has a history of posting AI-generated pictures. In fact, some time ago, real photos of Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal from the sets of Dhurandhar 2 had surfaced. These pictures were from a scene shot in Mumbai’s Ballard Estate area, where, despite tight security, a few extras and social media users managed to catch a glimpse of the shoot.
The viral image featuring Salman Khan is based on those original photos. Using AI technology, Salman Khan was digitally added to the frame. In other words, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal are real in the picture, but the Salman seen standing between them is entirely a digital creation.
In the excitement of a teaser release, fans often fall prey to such rumours. The makers of Dhurandhar 2 have already clarified that any major announcements will come only through official platforms. It is therefore important not to blindly trust viral content, especially when technologies like AI can make images and videos look incredibly real.
