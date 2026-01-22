SRK's 'King' Gets Major Update: Anil Kapoor's New Avatar to Create a Sensation

Image: Instagram
Anil Kapoor has delivered countless hit films in his career, but has maintained a similar look and hairstyle in most of them. Many of his co-actors have also stated that Anil Kapoor is particularly attached to his hair and look. However, for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'King', Anil Kapoor is about to do something he has never done before.
Anil Kapoor, who has been seen in the same look for decades, has made this his signature style. But now, director Siddharth Anand wants to present him in a completely new avatar in the film ‘King’. For this reason, Anil Kapoor is being given a new look in this film, which might surprise the audience. According to reports from ‘Box Office Worldwide’, Anil Kapoor will be seen in a completely bald look for ‘King’. This is considered to be the biggest and most shocking look of his career so far, as he has never adopted such a look throughout his film journey.
Although the makers have not yet shared any official information about Anil Kapoor's character, according to reports, he might be seen in the role of Shah Rukh Khan's mentor in the film. It is due to the demand of this character that Anil Kapoor has had to adopt a bald look.
Anil Kapoor has mostly appeared in a similar look, but there have been a few instances in his career when he experimented with his look. In the film ‘Lamhe’, he appeared without a moustache. Later, he was also seen in a clean-shaven look in films like ‘Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate’ and ‘Salaam-e-Ishq’, but he never adopted a completely bald look.
Shah Rukh Khan's ‘King’ is considered one of the most awaited films of 2026. The shooting of the film is currently underway. This film is also special because it marks the theatrical debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Anil Kapoor, the film will also feature Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, and Jaideep Ahlawat in important roles. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand, and according to current information, ‘King’ might be released on Christmas 2026.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending