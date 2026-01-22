SRK's 'King' Gets Major Update: Anil Kapoor's New Avatar to Create a Sensation

Anil Kapoor, who has been seen in the same look for decades, has made this his signature style. But now, director Siddharth Anand wants to present him in a completely new avatar in the film ‘King’. For this reason, Anil Kapoor is being given a new look in this film, which might surprise the audience. According to reports from ‘Box Office Worldwide’, Anil Kapoor will be seen in a completely bald look for ‘King’. This is considered to be the biggest and most shocking look of his career so far, as he has never adopted such a look throughout his film journey.