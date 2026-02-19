19 February 2026,

Thursday

Urvashi Dholakia Creates a Stir on ‘The 50’, Says She’d Beat Everyone if Solo

Urvashi Dholakia The 50 Wild Card: Urvashi Dholakia recently grabbed everyone's attention with her tremendous energy and conversations on the show 'The 50'.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 19, 2026

मैं 47 की हूं, तुम...सोलो होता तो 500 लोगों को हरा देती, 'The 50' में उर्वशी ढोलकिया ने मचाया बवाल

Urvashi Dholakia (Source: X)

Urvashi Dholakia The 50 Wild Card: TV industry's famous actress Urvashi Dholakia, known for her negative role as Komolika, has made a comeback as a wild card contestant in the reality show 'The 50'. After being eliminated from the show recently, she re-entered on Tuesday. Urvashi openly stated that she did not receive any support from her TV actor group, appearing quite angry about it.

Urvashi made it clear to the contestants that she is the senior-most player in the game and what she is doing at the age of 47, perhaps no one else can. She questioned Karanvir Bohra, asking why no one supported him when he was trying to save Riddhima while voting for his team, even though he himself was in danger. She also criticised the groups formed within the TV industry.

Urvashi specifically supported the female contestants, stating that girls are always called weak, but at 47, she has proven that she is a part of this challenging game. She said, "We also have brains, and we should be given credit. So what if I am 47, I can defeat all of you."

Keeping women away from game decisions

In the show 'The 50', there are two main alliances, one led by Prince Narula and the other by Rajat Dalal. In fact, Urvashi was initially part of Prince's alliance, but several female contestants like Krishna Shroff, Yuvika Singh, Nehal Sharma, and Riddhi Rani have repeatedly raised their voices that male contestants keep them away from game decisions and women are always sidelined. On Monday, Krishna questioned the authority of Captain Shivet Tomar and had a heated argument. Riddhi, on the other hand, pointed out that all the eliminated contestants have been women.

Amidst all this, Urvashi Dholakia's strong comeback in the reality show and her verbal statements have injected new life into the show. She said, "If this were a solo game, I would have surpassed many players. Here, it's all about strategy and trust, where I fell behind."

'The 50' can be watched on JioCinema at 9 PM and on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. While the show is receiving good viewership, its TRP has not seen any increase yet. Additionally, viewership on the OTT platform has also seen a decline in the second week.

Catch the latest entertainment news, bollywood celebrity updates, movie reviews, and trending stories from Bollywood and beyond on Patrika.

