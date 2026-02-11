Actor Shreyas Talpade’s Name Surfaces in Bank Scam, FIR Registered

Shreyas Talpade multi-crore scam: Bollywood is currently facing turbulent times. Another major piece of news has left everyone stunned. First, Rajpal Yadav was jailed in Tihar for a cheque bounce case, and now another actor has been caught in a multi-crore scam. A bank, operated by Maharashtra's Saga Group, suddenly shut down, revealing a fraud case involving crores of rupees, the tentacles of which have now reached Bollywood. This group had opened its bank branches in several districts, including the Agra division of Uttar Pradesh, which have now vanished. Actor Shreyas Talpade has also been ensnared in this massive scam. A total of 12 people have been booked in an FIR.