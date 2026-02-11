Actor Shreyas Talpade’s Name Surfaces in Bank Scam, FIR Registered

Shreyas Talpade multi-crore scam: Bollywood is currently facing turbulent times. Another major piece of news has left everyone stunned. First, Rajpal Yadav was jailed in Tihar for a cheque bounce case, and now another actor has been caught in a multi-crore scam. A bank, operated by Maharashtra's Saga Group, suddenly shut down, revealing a fraud case involving crores of rupees, the tentacles of which have now reached Bollywood. This group had opened its bank branches in several districts, including the Agra division of Uttar Pradesh, which have now vanished. Actor Shreyas Talpade has also been ensnared in this massive scam. A total of 12 people have been booked in an FIR.
The entire controversy is linked to the 'LUCC Bank' of the Saga Group. Bank branches in various districts of the Agra division suddenly shut down and fled, causing panic among investors. In Mainpuri district alone, fraud amounting to over Rs 30 crore is being reported. Vikas Tiwari, a resident of Mohalla Mishrana in Bhaogaon, along with 14 other victims, had filed a petition in court seeking justice.
According to the victims, Sameer Agarwal and his wife Saniya Agarwal, residents of Navi Mumbai, opened this bank branch in 2015. The bank presented itself as being under the RBI and as trustworthy as government banks, luring hundreds of people into investing their hard-earned money. When the maturity period arrived in November 2024 and people demanded their money, Sameer Agarwal refused to pay and instead threatened them with false cases.
The victims stated that when the bank disappeared overnight, they lodged a complaint with the Bhaogaon police, but their plea was not heard. Exhausted, the victims turned to the court. Following the court's directive, a case has now been registered against Sameer Agarwal, Saniya Agarwal, film actor Shreyas Talpade, R K Shetty, Sanjay Mudgil, and other officials under serious charges.
Saga Group has defrauded people not only in Uttar Pradesh but also by opening branches in states like Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Karnataka. Shreyas Talpade's name surfacing in this case has surprised everyone, although there has been no official statement from the actor yet.
