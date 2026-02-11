11 February 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Gold Silver Price Today

Rashifal

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Actor Shreyas Talpade’s Name Surfaces in Bank Scam, FIR Registered

Shreyas Talpade: Big news is coming regarding actor Shreyas Talpade. His name has surfaced in a bank scam. Now, after Rajpal Yadav, the troubles of another actor may increase. His fans are very surprised by this news.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 11, 2026

Shreyas Talpade multi-crore scam: Bollywood is currently facing turbulent times. Another major piece of news has left everyone stunned. First, Rajpal Yadav was jailed in Tihar for a cheque bounce case, and now another actor has been caught in a multi-crore scam. A bank, operated by Maharashtra's Saga Group, suddenly shut down, revealing a fraud case involving crores of rupees, the tentacles of which have now reached Bollywood. This group had opened its bank branches in several districts, including the Agra division of Uttar Pradesh, which have now vanished. Actor Shreyas Talpade has also been ensnared in this massive scam. A total of 12 people have been booked in an FIR.

Shreyas Talpade Caught in Bank Scam

The entire controversy is linked to the 'LUCC Bank' of the Saga Group. Bank branches in various districts of the Agra division suddenly shut down and fled, causing panic among investors. In Mainpuri district alone, fraud amounting to over Rs 30 crore is being reported. Vikas Tiwari, a resident of Mohalla Mishrana in Bhaogaon, along with 14 other victims, had filed a petition in court seeking justice.

Allegations of Threats and Fraud (Shreyas Talpade and 11 Others booked in Multi-Lakh Investment Fraud)

According to the victims, Sameer Agarwal and his wife Saniya Agarwal, residents of Navi Mumbai, opened this bank branch in 2015. The bank presented itself as being under the RBI and as trustworthy as government banks, luring hundreds of people into investing their hard-earned money. When the maturity period arrived in November 2024 and people demanded their money, Sameer Agarwal refused to pay and instead threatened them with false cases.

Public Approached Court After Police Inaction (Shreyas Talpade FIR)

The victims stated that when the bank disappeared overnight, they lodged a complaint with the Bhaogaon police, but their plea was not heard. Exhausted, the victims turned to the court. Following the court's directive, a case has now been registered against Sameer Agarwal, Saniya Agarwal, film actor Shreyas Talpade, R K Shetty, Sanjay Mudgil, and other officials under serious charges.

The Network Spread Across the Country

Saga Group has defrauded people not only in Uttar Pradesh but also by opening branches in states like Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Karnataka. Shreyas Talpade's name surfacing in this case has surprised everyone, although there has been no official statement from the actor yet.

Catch the latest entertainment news, bollywood celebrity updates, movie reviews, and trending stories from Bollywood and beyond on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Published on:

11 Feb 2026 09:03 am

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Actor Shreyas Talpade’s Name Surfaces in Bank Scam, FIR Registered

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Fact Check: ‘Dhurandhar 2’ teaser hits, AI image of Salman Khan stirs speculation

Salman Khan in Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release
Bollywood

‘Border 2’ vs ‘Mardaani 3’: Will Rani Mukerji’s crime thriller shake Sunny Deol’s box office hold?

Bollywood

'Border 2' Storm Leaves 'Dhurandhar' Flat on Day 1, Sunny Deol's Film Makes Grand Opening

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1
Bollywood

Border 2 morning shows cancelled at several locations, fans vent anger online

Sunny Deol film Border 2 faces last minute content delivery issues first show cancelled fans angr
Bollywood

Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' Faces Overseas Release Setback, Know The Reason?

Border 2 Poster
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.