Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' Faces Overseas Release Setback, Know The Reason?

Sunny Deol's much-awaited film 'Border 2' is set to release in cinemas on January 23, 2026. There is tremendous excitement among the audience for the film, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. Meanwhile, some reports have emerged that could prove to be a major setback for the makers regarding the film's release.
The makers of ‘Border 2’ appear very positive about the film, which was evident during its promotions. The audience's response to the film's songs and trailer, along with early reviews after the censor screening, has boosted the makers' morale. In this context, the team was fully prepared for the film's worldwide release. However, according to reports from ‘Bollywood Hungama’, ‘Border 2’ will not be released in the Gulf countries of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. It is being reported that films with anti-Pakistan content are not permitted for release in these countries.
A similar situation was observed with Ranveer Singh's film ‘Dharmajuddha’ some time ago. Despite not being released in Gulf countries, the film went on to become a box office blockbuster.
Sunny Deol's films clearly showcase a deep love, respect, and patriotic spirit for India. His films portray the country with strength and pride, which is not considered compatible with the censor policies of Pakistan and many Gulf countries. The possibility of ‘Border 2’ releasing in Pakistan is already almost nil, and the same situation now appears to be emerging for the Gulf countries.
Sunny Deol's films such as ‘Border’, ‘Gadar’, ‘Indian’, ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’, and ‘The Hero’ could not be released in Pakistan and Gulf countries for this very reason. All these films were made against the backdrop of India-Pakistan tensions and strong patriotism, due to which they could not get censor approval there.
‘Border 2’ is releasing in cinemas tomorrow, January 23. It is a sequel to the 1997 superhit film ‘Border’, which presents a new and powerful story based on the 1971 war. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Megha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh will be seen in important roles in the film. It is directed by Anurag Singh, while the film is produced by J.P. Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Dutta.
