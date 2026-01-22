Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' Faces Overseas Release Setback, Know The Reason?

The makers of ‘Border 2’ appear very positive about the film, which was evident during its promotions. The audience's response to the film's songs and trailer, along with early reviews after the censor screening, has boosted the makers' morale. In this context, the team was fully prepared for the film's worldwide release. However, according to reports from ‘Bollywood Hungama’, ‘Border 2’ will not be released in the Gulf countries of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. It is being reported that films with anti-Pakistan content are not permitted for release in these countries.