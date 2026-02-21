Salim Khan's Condition Improves in ICU, Actor Visiting Him Shares Inside Details

Azaz Khan On Salim Khan: News of veteran writer and Bollywood stalwart Salim Khan's improving health has brought relief to his fans. Actor Ajaz Khan visited the hospital on Friday evening and spoke to the media after meeting Salim Khan. He stated that Salim Khan's condition is getting better and he is currently in the ICU. He is undergoing treatment under medical supervision and is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Monday if all goes well.