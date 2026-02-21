Salim Khan's Condition Improves in ICU, Actor Visiting Him Shares Inside Details

Salim Khan’s health has improved, says Ajaz Khan (Source: IMDb)
Azaz Khan On Salim Khan: News of veteran writer and Bollywood stalwart Salim Khan's improving health has brought relief to his fans. Actor Ajaz Khan visited the hospital on Friday evening and spoke to the media after meeting Salim Khan. He stated that Salim Khan's condition is getting better and he is currently in the ICU. He is undergoing treatment under medical supervision and is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Monday if all goes well.
Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 17. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was suffering from high blood pressure and a minimal brain haemorrhage. Doctors placed him in the ICU, and he was put on ventilator support. Senior doctor Jaleel Parkar stated that the brain haemorrhage was minor, hence surgery was not required. Additionally, a digital subtraction angiography was performed to assess the condition of the blood vessels in his brain.
Family members of Salim Khan and several famous Bollywood stars have been visiting the hospital to inquire about his well-being. Javed Akhtar, Farah Khan, and many others have also visited the hospital. Salim's son, Salman Khan, visits the hospital daily to get updates on his health.
It is noteworthy that Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and close relatives also visit him. Although a team of doctors is monitoring him 24 hours a day, they have currently refrained from providing health updates. Nevertheless, recent information has increased the hope that Salim Khan will soon recover and return home. This is very welcome news for his well-wishers.
