12 February 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rajasthan Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Rajpal Yadav in jail: Wife’s first reaction out, tells film industry…

Rajpal Yadav has been in jail for 7 days. In this situation, his wife Radha has now come forward to speak to the media. Meanwhile, Rajpal Yadav's hearing is in court today, in which a decision may be made on whether he will be released or not...

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 12, 2026

पति राजपाल यादव को जेल में बंद 7 दिन हो गए हैं। ऐसे में उनकी पत्नी राधा ने अब मीडिया के सामने आकर बात की है। वहीं, आज राजपाल यादव की कोर्ट में सुनवाई है, जिसमें फैसला हो सकता है कि वह बाहर आएंगे या नहीं...

Rajpal Yadav’s wife speaks out

Rajpal Yadav in Tihar Jail: Actor Rajpal Yadav is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case. In this situation, the entire film industry has rallied behind him like a strong shield. From Salman Khan to Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood, and Mika, everyone has come forward. Earlier, his manager had stepped forward to name the stars who were financially assisting Rajpal Yadav, and now his wife, Radha Yadav, has also spoken out for the first time on the matter.

Wife of Rajpal Yadav Makes a Big Statement (Rajpal Yadav In Tihar Jail)

Radha Yadav spoke exclusively with PTI. During the conversation, Radha Yadav appeared quite emotional. She said, "The way everyone is standing with us in this difficult time and the entire industry is supporting us gives us strength. I wholeheartedly thank everyone who is coming forward and extending a helping hand to Rajpal." Radha's words make it clear that the industry's solidarity has saved her family from breaking.

Radha Yadav Thanks Salman and Ajay Devgn

Bollywood 'superstars' have shown their generosity in helping Rajpal Yadav. While stars like Sonu Sood, Mika Singh, and Gurmeet Choudhary have openly offered financial assistance and work, big names like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Varun Dhawan have also extended their full support to Rajpal's family. Rajpal's manager, Goldie, has also confirmed that many prominent personalities from the film fraternity have contacted him and are ready to provide all possible help.

Rajpal Yadav's Hearing Today

Today, February 12, is a very important day for Rajpal Yadav's future and his family's hopes. His bail application is scheduled to be heard in court today. If he is granted bail, it will be no less than a major victory for his family and fans.

Stardom Remains Intact Amidst Controversies

Even though Rajpal is entangled in legal troubles, his reputation as an actor remains sky-high. His performance in the recent film 'Interrogation' has been highly praised. In the past few years, he has proven in films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Chandu Champion', and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' that it is difficult to find an actor as versatile as him. Fans are praying for their 'Chhota Pandit' to be released soon and once again make the world laugh with his comedy.

Catch the latest entertainment news, bollywood celebrity updates, movie reviews, and trending stories from Bollywood and beyond on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Updated on:

12 Feb 2026 09:15 am

Published on:

12 Feb 2026 09:14 am

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rajpal Yadav in jail: Wife’s first reaction out, tells film industry…

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Actor Shreyas Talpade’s Name Surfaces in Bank Scam, FIR Registered

Bollywood

Fact Check: ‘Dhurandhar 2’ teaser hits, AI image of Salman Khan stirs speculation

Salman Khan in Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release
Bollywood

‘Border 2’ vs ‘Mardaani 3’: Will Rani Mukerji’s crime thriller shake Sunny Deol’s box office hold?

Bollywood

'Border 2' Storm Leaves 'Dhurandhar' Flat on Day 1, Sunny Deol's Film Makes Grand Opening

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1
Bollywood

Border 2 morning shows cancelled at several locations, fans vent anger online

Sunny Deol film Border 2 faces last minute content delivery issues first show cancelled fans angr
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.