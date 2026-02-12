Rajpal Yadav in jail: Wife’s first reaction out, tells film industry…

Rajpal Yadav’s wife speaks out
Rajpal Yadav in Tihar Jail: Actor Rajpal Yadav is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case. In this situation, the entire film industry has rallied behind him like a strong shield. From Salman Khan to Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood, and Mika, everyone has come forward. Earlier, his manager had stepped forward to name the stars who were financially assisting Rajpal Yadav, and now his wife, Radha Yadav, has also spoken out for the first time on the matter.
Radha Yadav spoke exclusively with PTI. During the conversation, Radha Yadav appeared quite emotional. She said, "The way everyone is standing with us in this difficult time and the entire industry is supporting us gives us strength. I wholeheartedly thank everyone who is coming forward and extending a helping hand to Rajpal." Radha's words make it clear that the industry's solidarity has saved her family from breaking.
Bollywood 'superstars' have shown their generosity in helping Rajpal Yadav. While stars like Sonu Sood, Mika Singh, and Gurmeet Choudhary have openly offered financial assistance and work, big names like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Varun Dhawan have also extended their full support to Rajpal's family. Rajpal's manager, Goldie, has also confirmed that many prominent personalities from the film fraternity have contacted him and are ready to provide all possible help.
Today, February 12, is a very important day for Rajpal Yadav's future and his family's hopes. His bail application is scheduled to be heard in court today. If he is granted bail, it will be no less than a major victory for his family and fans.
Even though Rajpal is entangled in legal troubles, his reputation as an actor remains sky-high. His performance in the recent film 'Interrogation' has been highly praised. In the past few years, he has proven in films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Chandu Champion', and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' that it is difficult to find an actor as versatile as him. Fans are praying for their 'Chhota Pandit' to be released soon and once again make the world laugh with his comedy.
