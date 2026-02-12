Rajpal Yadav in jail: Wife’s first reaction out, tells film industry…

Even though Rajpal is entangled in legal troubles, his reputation as an actor remains sky-high. His performance in the recent film 'Interrogation' has been highly praised. In the past few years, he has proven in films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Chandu Champion', and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' that it is difficult to find an actor as versatile as him. Fans are praying for their 'Chhota Pandit' to be released soon and once again make the world laugh with his comedy.