Border 2 morning shows cancelled at several locations, fans vent anger online

Fans who reached the theatres with great enthusiasm on the morning of January 23 were dealt a big blow when they were told that the film's screening could not take place at the moment. Shows at 7:30 AM and 8:00 AM at Maxus Cinema in Borivali, Mumbai, were cancelled. Audiences who reached the theatre expressed their frustration on social media. One fan said, "We had been planning for the first show on the first day for weeks, but upon arriving here, we found out the film hadn't even arrived."