23 January 2026,

Friday

Bollywood

Border 2 morning shows cancelled at several locations, fans vent anger online

Border 2 Morning Shows Cancelled: Big news has come regarding Border 2. Morning shows could not be released in many places. Now people are venting their anger on social media.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 23, 2026

Sunny Deol film Border 2 faces last minute content delivery issues first show cancelled fans angr

Sunny Deol film Border 2

Border 2 Morning Shows Cancelled: Sunny Deol's film Border 2, which fans have been waiting for 29 years, has not had the start it expected. 'Border 2', released on Friday, January 23, faced technical difficulties on its very first day. The initial shows of the film had to be cancelled in many big cities across the country, including Mumbai, leaving fans extremely disappointed. A major reason for this is now emerging.

First Shows of Border 2 Cancelled at Many Places

Fans who reached the theatres with great enthusiasm on the morning of January 23 were dealt a big blow when they were told that the film's screening could not take place at the moment. Shows at 7:30 AM and 8:00 AM at Maxus Cinema in Borivali, Mumbai, were cancelled. Audiences who reached the theatre expressed their frustration on social media. One fan said, "We had been planning for the first show on the first day for weeks, but upon arriving here, we found out the film hadn't even arrived."

The theatre management informed ticket holders via message that there was a delay in the 'content delivery' of the film Border 2. In simple terms, the digital files required to run the film could not be downloaded on time. Cinemas have assured audiences that they will be accommodated in later shows or offered a refund as soon as the film is ready for screening.

File Content Arrived Late

Meanwhile, according to media reports, film information stated that the final content of the film was not ready until late Thursday night. Delivery platforms like UFO Moviez informed the cinemas that the content would be downloaded and prepared later than expected. Additionally, a senior trade person had previously told HT on condition of anonymity, "The film's content is expected by midnight. Given the content situation, morning shows seem very difficult."

According to reports, a WhatsApp message from UFO Moviez stated that the download would begin at 6:30 AM. Given the film's 192-minute runtime, it could take 3-4 hours for the film to be ready for screening. This is why the early morning shows at 8 AM or 9 AM in many parts of India were unlikely to start on time.

High Expectations from 'Border 2' (Border 2 Release On Box Office)

Directed by Anurag Singh, this film is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster 'Border'. This time, alongside Sunny Deol, a new army of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty will be seen in it. The film showcases another untold story from the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Catch the latest entertainment news, bollywood celebrity updates, movie reviews, and trending stories from Bollywood and beyond on Patrika.

Published on:

23 Jan 2026 10:58 am

